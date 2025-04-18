Light Lens Lab Remade the Beloved P. Angenieux Type S21 50mm f/1.5

Light Lens Lab is set to release its next optic, a modern remake of the rare P. Angenieux Type S21 50mm f/1.5. In development for over a year, the company will announce pricing and availability on May 21, 2025.

The original P. Angenieux Type S21 50mm f/1.5 was produced by French optics manufacturer P. Angenieux in 1953 for the Exakta mount, which was a bayonet fitting with a spring-locking lever, as well as for the M42 screw mount. The S21 is often described as “legendary” and is highly sought-after given its image rendering.

“We designed this lens with the objective of improving miniature photography with reflex cameras. In addition, we wanted to achieve the greatest possible distance between the rear element and the film,” P. Angenieux described the optic, according to Lens DB.

“Despite the extreme speed, the picture results of the S21 are excellent. Even at full aperture of f 1.5, the definition of the entire field is remarkably good. In view of its speed and high quality, the S21 lens is ideal for interiors and fast sports action photography. It is also excellent for portraits and can be generally considered as a universal type lens.”

Blue Moon Camera and Machine, an analog retailer and film developing lab in Portland, Oregon, had one in-house in 2022.

“The P. Angenieux 50mm f/1.5 Type S21 is one of the rarest and most sought-after lenses produced by the famed Parisian lens maker. While the name Angenieux is usually associated with high-end cinema optics, a number of lenses were built for still photography applications, like this fine example in Exakta mount,” Blue Moon writes. “The lens features six elements in four optical groups and is known for the soft glow it produces shot wide open at f1.5.”

While this lens does occasionally appear for sale at auction or in secondhand camera shops, it’s uncommon and pretty expensive considering its age. Blue Moon only had one in stock three years ago (and none since) and sold it for $7,000. In that case, the cosmetics of the lens weren’t in terribly good shape and only rated two out of five. In the 39th Leitz Photographica Auction in 2021, another example of the P. Angenieux 50mm f1.5 Type S21 in Exacta mount was available and it sold for €6,000, or about $7,200 back then.

Given the rarity and popularity of the lens, it is a perfect candidate for a remake from Light Lens Lab. Following a development announcement in May 2024, the company recently announced that it has reached the production stage for its Light Lens Lab 50mm f/1.5 “Z21” and it will be available soon.

“After several iterations, the current version has shown excellent results, with its rendering and performance closely resembling that of the original 50mm f/1.5 ‘S21.’ Consequently, we are moving forward with the production of the 50mm f/1.5 ‘Z21,'” Light Lens Lab says.

Described as an “homage” to the P. Angenieux lens, this new one closely follows the original element design and performance along with what Light Lens Lab describes as improvements to the rendering. The 50mm f/1.5 Z21 has a minimum focusing distance of 0.7 meters (about 28 inches, so it’s not particularly good at close focusing), is constructed from aluminum alloy, has Lanthanide-infused elements made specifically for this lens, and will be available in high-gloss black paint with chrome fittings to match the design of the original P. Angenieux lens.

The remake retains the original six elements in four groups design but has support for frame coverage up to 44x33mm on a digital sensor, which required significant changes to the original design. Additionally, Light Lens Lab added a rangefinder focusing mechanism with “tighter tolerances and more accurate rangefinder focusing.” Despite these changes, the company shows that the image rendering that is so beloved in the original is intact.

Below are a few sample photos that compare the image rendering of the new 50mm f/1.5 Z21 to the original P. Angenieux Type S21 50mm f/1.5.

Full specifications, pricing, and expected availability for the Light Lens Lab 50mm f/1.5 Z21 will be announced on May 21, 2025. Additional sample photos captured with the lens (and compared to the original) can be found on Light Lens Lab’s website.

Image credits: Light Lens Lab