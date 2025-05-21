Sony’s New 3-in-1 Wireless Shooting Grip is Built for Solo Content Creators

Sony has announced the Wireless Shooting Grip/Tripod (GP-VPT3) and Wireless Remote Commander (RMT-VP2). These Bluetooth grips work with Alpha series and Vlog Camera Series models and promise to make capturing dynamic photos and videos easier.

The GP-VPT3 Shooting Grip, an upgraded version of the GP-VPT2BT, offers numerous improvements compared to its predecessor. One of the most significant is the new detachable remote control, the RMT-VP2, which ships with the GP-VPT3 but can be purchased separately with the VPT2BT. This remote commander has a 10-meter (33-foot) range and uses Bluetooth to connect to and control the camera. It can also be used with Xperia smartphones, although those are hard to come by in North America these days.

Functionally, the new Sony shooting grip is very similar to its predecessor. It is still a versatile multi-function camera grip that can tilt and swivel. The head can swivel 360 degrees and tilt down 90 degrees and 80 degrees. The grip is also still a mini tripod when unfolded. The grip/tripod can support up to 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds), which is quite a bit. It can easily support Sony’s ZV-series cameras and typical vlogging lenses, but it’s also robust enough to handle something like a Sony a1 and 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II lens.

While the mini tripod is not especially tall — about half a foot — it can help solo shooters capture stable photos and videos, capture group shots, and even shoot night sky photos. It can also work well for creating timelapses in the field.

The detachable RMT-VP2 remote commander has many physical controls onboard, including a shutter release, movie record button, AF-On button, zoom/focus button (which works with PZ lenses, by the way), a custom C1 control, and a zoom/focus lock switch. It also has an LED lamp that indicates the camera and remote status.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony GP-VPT3 Multi-Function Bluetooth Shooting Grip, Tripod, and Remote Commander comes in black and white colorways and will ship in June for $159.99. The RMT-VP2 Wireless Remote Commander, which ships with the new grip but will also work with the older VPT2BT model, is available separately for $89.99 but only in black (the white remote must be purchased in a bundle). It will also ship in June.

Image credits: Sony