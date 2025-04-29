Canon’s ‘New’ RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 Looks Like a Remount of a Lens from 1999

Canon today announced the lightweight and affordable RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 telephoto lens. Aimed at entry-level users, the new RF zoom lens shares much in common, including its optical design, with the Canon EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III lens released way back in April 1999.

Looking at the RF 75-300mm’s specs unveils a lot of familiar numbers. Like the Canon EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III released in 1999, the new zoom features 13 lens elements arranged across nine groups and a seven-bladed aperture diaphragm.

The new lens also features the same 1.5-meter (4.9-foot) minimum focusing distance, resulting in a max magnification of 0.25 times. And like the standard EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III released in 1999, the new RF lens also uses a DC motor to drive its focus. The EF lens was also released in an accompanying USM version in 1999.

The four-times zoom lens is designed for beginner photographers looking to increase their telephoto reach beyond a standard kit lens, like the RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 lens that ships in a kit with the Canon EOS R100 APS-C mirrorless camera. Notably, Canon positions its new RF 75-300mm lens as a companion for an APS-C camera, as the telephoto zoom lens does offer full-frame coverage. On the R100 or any other APS-C camera, the 75-300mm delivers a roughly 120-480mm focal length thanks to the crop factor.

The new zoom may also appeal to full-frame photographers on a budget, as Canon’s current full-frame zoom lenses for RF mount are designed more for enthusiasts and pros. Canon’s other affordable telephoto zoom lens, the RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM is only for APS-C cameras, has less reach than the 75-300mm zoom, and a slower maximum aperture at both ends of the lens.

Canon’s RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM lens is also a potential competitor, although the $650 lens is fairly long (165 millimeters / 6.5 inches) and heavy (635 grams / 1.4 pounds). The RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 lens is 146 millimeters (5.8 inches) at its shortest — it extends when zooming — and weighs 507 grams (17.9 ounces). The RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 accepts 58mm filters.

Although Canon has given existing EF lenses RF versions through a mount swap before, including the RF 400mm f/2.8 L and RF 600mm f/4 L telephoto prime lenses in 2021, those were still relatively new optical designs at the time — the EF versions were released in 2018. Cribbing a lens from 1999 is unusual, as much has changed in terms of optical technology in the past 26 years.

The primary goal here is for Canon to fill a void in its RF lineup by utilizing an existing lens design while simultaneously offering photographers a very affordable telephoto zoom lens to use with their entry-level Canon mirrorless cameras, whether ASP-C or full-frame. To that end, the RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 may very well succeed.

Pricing and Availability

The news today arrives via Canon’s global operations, not Canon USA. While the lens will come to the U.S. market at some point, pricing and availability are not yet available. Wex Photo and Video in the United Kingdom has the new RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 lens listed for £289, which is equivalent to nearly $390. However, given the tariff situation, this currency conversion should not be given much weight. The Canon EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III for DSLR cameras retails for $199.

Image credits: Canon