TTArtisan’s New 35mm T2.1 Lens Features Two Different Bokeh Styles

A black TTArtisan camera lens with multiple focus and aperture rings, engraved distance and aperture markings, a soft/hard switch, and a red button, shown against a plain white background.

TTArtisan’s newest cinema prime lens is bold and unusual. The TTArtisan 35mm T2.1 Cine Dual-Bokeh provides users, whether shooting photos or videos, the ability to control the lens’s bokeh behavior.

The full-frame lens combines a standard 35mm focal length with a reasonably bright T2.1 aperture to deliver a shallow depth of field. Bokeh is a significant factor for any lens, but it is a substantial focus for TTArtisan’s new 35mm T2.1 Cine Dual-Bokeh. The lens’s claim to fame is that the user can move an aperture control tab on the lens to switch from “soft” to “bubble” bokeh.

As TTArtisan demonstrates in the video above, the “bubble” mode creates a background with more distinct “bokeh bubbles.” In contrast, the soft mode washes the entire image with a blurrier, softer look, akin to a cinematic filter effect. The user decides between a sharper picture with more defined edges around out-of-focus elements and one much dreamier and softer across the board.

A glass bottle with a colorful label featuring Asian characters and "1982" stands on a wooden surface outdoors, with greenery blurred in the background. The image is split into two similar side-by-side photos.
Bubble (left) and Soft (right)

There are some functional differences between the two bokeh modes to consider. In Soft mode, the minimum focusing distance is just 0.28 meters (0.9 feet), while in Bubble mode, the minimum focusing distance increases to 0.55 meters (1.8 feet). Further, the lens, which is fully manual in terms of aperture and focus, has different focus throws depending on the mode. In Soft mode, it has 313 degrees of focus throw, ensuring exact focusing adjustments. However, in Bubble mode, the throw decreases considerably to 131 degrees.

White flowers with yellow centers and green buds in sharp focus, set against a blurred background of greenery and sunlight, creating a soft, dreamy effect. A path is visible in the bokeh-filled background.
“Bubble”
White wildflowers with yellow centers and green buds growing on thin stems, set against a blurred background of sunlight filtering through green foliage and a path. The image has a soft, dreamy feel.
“Soft”

The full-frame cine lens features 10 lens elements arranged across seven groups. Its aperture ranges from T2.1 to T22 and features an 11-bladed aperture. The lens has a 0.8 mod gear pitch and an 82mm filter thread. While the weight depends on the selected lens mount, it ranges from around 670 to 735 grams (23.6 to 25.9 ounces). The lens is between 79 and 83 millimeters (3.1 to 3.3 inches) long.

A close-up of a person's hand adjusting the focus ring on a professional camera lens, with visible numbers and markings on the lens, and greenery blurred in the background.

For visual creators, whether photographers or videographers, TTArtisan’s new 35mm T2.1 Cine Dual-Bokeh lens promises to deliver two distinctly different visual styles in a single lens. While the lens lacks the latest and greatest optical coatings and fancy glass, it aims to deliver a fun user experience and the samples look good.

Buy the TTArtisan 35mm T2.1 Cine Dual-Bokeh new on Amazon.comBuy the TTArtisan 35mm T2.1 Cine Dual-Bokeh used on KEH.com

The lens also comes with a reasonably affordable price tag. The TTArtisan 35mm T2.1 Cine Dual-Bokeh lens is $380 and available for Canon RF, Fujifilm X, L, Nikon Z, and Sony E-mount cameras. The lens is available now.

