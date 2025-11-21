TTArtisan’s New 50mm and 85mm T2.1 Dual-Bokeh Lenses Deliver Distinct Style

TTArtisan has announced that two new full-frame Dual-Bokeh cine primes, the 50mm T2.1 and 85mm T2.1, are joining its expanding lineup of cinema lenses built with creative filmmakers in mind.

Both lenses share the brand’s distinctive Dual-Bokeh optical system, aviation-grade all-metal construction, and unified cine-friendly ergonomics, positioning them as accessible creative tools for independent filmmakers, content creators, and production teams.

Dual-Bokeh Optics for Distinct Visual Styles

A defining feature of TTArtisan’s emerging cine line is its Dual-Bokeh system, which allows users to switch between Bubble Bokeh and Soft Bokeh rendering. First introduced earlier this year with the 35mm T2.1 Dual-Bokeh prime, the concept now expands into two of the most widely used focal lengths in narrative and commercial production. Bubble Bokeh emphasizes pronounced, spherical highlights that lend a dreamlike or stylized look to a scene. At the same time, Soft Bokeh delivers smoother, more traditional background separation ideal for dramatic dialogue, naturalistic environments, or close-ups.

Minimum focusing distances shift depending on the selected rendering mode. When set to Soft, both lenses offer notably close working distances, down to 2.1 feet (0.65 meters) on the 50mm and 2 feet (0.6 meters) on the 85mm, giving filmmakers more flexibility for intimate framing.

Cine-Ready Build and Unified Handling

The new primes maintain the cine-oriented design language established by TTArtisan’s earlier releases. Each lens incorporates 0.8 MOD gearing on both the focus and aperture rings, along with a declicked T2.1–T22 aperture for smooth, stepless exposure adjustments. A unified 82mm front diameter allows consistent use of matte boxes, filters, and accessories across the set, while the aviation-grade aluminum housings provide durability suited for everyday production environments.

As with the 35mm T2.1 Dual-Bokeh lens, the focus rotation varies between Bubble and Soft modes, with the Soft setting offering a significantly extended throw, up to 313° on the 35mm, for more precise manual focusing. This consistent design across the 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm primes reduces the need to reconfigure rigs and accessories on set, helping streamline professional workflows.

A Growing Full-Frame Cine Prime Set

The arrival of the 50mm and 85mm T2.1 primes rounds out TTArtisan’s young but rapidly expanding cine lineup. With three popular focal lengths, 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm, the brand now offers a cohesive full-frame set aimed at creators who want stylized, flexible, and affordable cinema optics without compromising on build quality. The earlier 35mm T2.1 Dual-Bokeh, released in April 2025, introduced the dual-rendering concept to the market and quickly gained attention for its extended focusing throw and close minimum focusing capabilities. The addition of the two new focal lengths now gives filmmakers a complete kit covering wide, standard, and short-telephoto perspectives.

The lenses are available in a variety of popular mirrorless and cine-friendly mounts, including Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and L-mount options from Leica, Panasonic, and Sigma, as well as the 35mm in Fujifilm X-mount. TTArtisan notes that all versions are designed for full-frame coverage, except for the X-mount 35mm, which operates as an APS-C option.

Pricing and Availability

The TTArtisan 50mm T2.1 and 85mm T2.1 Dual-Bokeh cine lenses were officially released today and are expected to be available through authorized retailers soon for $380. They join the previously released 35mm T2.1 to form a complete three-lens full-frame creative set.

Image credits: TTArtisan