Profoto’s New Spot Small Light Modifier Promises Big Creative Control

Lighting company Profoto just released a compact light modifier called the Spot Small.

Profoto’s new Spot Small is a light-shaping tool that promises precise lighting control to professional fashion, portrait, product, and fine art photographers. The Spot Small promises a clean, artifact-free beam of light through its 115-millimeter focusable optical lens. It is designed to deliver a clean and artifact-free beam of light via its 115-millimeter focusable optical lens compatible with flat and protruded flash heads (maximum 200 watts of continuous light).

Intended to be a go-to modifier for creatives looking for unique, creative light control in a portable 5.3 pounds (2.4 kilograms) format. Profoto says it engineered the Spot Small to withstand years of rigorous professional use.

With the Spot Small’s integrated adjustable metal leaves and included Iris and Gobo Holder (no Gobos included, accepts 2.6″ Series M Gobo), photographers can fine-tune the shape of light. Furthermore, utilizing its magnetic front ring, the Spot Small is also compatible with Profotos Clic light-shaping accessories for even more creative light shapes and colors using optional add-ons such as a gel, grid, or dome.

It can accept Profoto ProHead Plus or Acute/D4 Head, as well as monolights D1, B1X, B1, Pro-B3, D2 Industrial, D2, Pro-D3, and D30 as well as the portable TTL flash B2 Pack.

Profoto’s Spot Small light-shaping tool is poised to dominate for small studios and creatives of any genre, as evidenced by the sample images showing portraits to product images and fine art botanicals, it looks to be a contender for photographers in search of unique light control.

“Built for years of everyday use, the Spot Small’s robust design and 360° vented housing ensures reliable performance, even during demanding shoots, and it works seamlessly with both flat and protruded flash heads. Whether used with flat or protruded flash heads, this is your tool for precision and creative freedom,” Profoto promises.

Pricing and Availability

Profoto did not announce pricing for the Spot Small, but B&H has it listed for preorder for $1,695. No release date is available yet.

Image credits: Profoto