Profoto’s New Spot Small Light Modifier Promises Big Creative Control

Kate Garibaldi

A man adjusts a large studio light on the left, while on the right, a woman with striking makeup and slicked hair poses with smoky effects and green lighting in front of her.

Lighting company Profoto just released a compact light modifier called the Spot Small.

Profoto’s new Spot Small is a light-shaping tool that promises precise lighting control to professional fashion, portrait, product, and fine art photographers. The Spot Small promises a clean, artifact-free beam of light through its 115-millimeter focusable optical lens. It is designed to deliver a clean and artifact-free beam of light via its 115-millimeter focusable optical lens compatible with flat and protruded flash heads (maximum 200 watts of continuous light).

Intended to be a go-to modifier for creatives looking for unique, creative light control in a portable 5.3 pounds (2.4 kilograms) format. Profoto says it engineered the Spot Small to withstand years of rigorous professional use.

A man wearing glasses adjusts a large studio light on a stand in a photography studio with exposed brick walls.

A close-up portrait of a woman with slicked-back dark hair and loose waves framing her face, wearing netted golden fabric, with soft lighting and a blurred, dreamy background.

A woman with her hair in a low bun poses in profile, wearing a dress with an intricate back detail. Dramatic lighting casts her shadow on a textured wall, creating a moody, artistic black-and-white portrait.

A studio lighting setup with two softbox lights and a strobe flash in the foreground, with a woman in sunglasses and a red patterned dress posing in front of a blue background.

A woman in a red dress with a leopard-print top poses confidently against a blue sky with clouds. She wears white sunglasses, red lipstick, and casts striped shadows across her body.

With the Spot Small’s integrated adjustable metal leaves and included Iris and Gobo Holder (no Gobos included, accepts 2.6″ Series M Gobo), photographers can fine-tune the shape of light. Furthermore, utilizing its magnetic front ring, the Spot Small is also compatible with Profotos Clic light-shaping accessories for even more creative light shapes and colors using optional add-ons such as a gel, grid, or dome.

It can accept Profoto ProHead Plus or Acute/D4 Head, as well as monolights D1, B1X, B1, Pro-B3, D2 Industrial, D2, Pro-D3, and D30 as well as the portable TTL flash B2 Pack.

Profoto’s Spot Small light-shaping tool is poised to dominate for small studios and creatives of any genre, as evidenced by the sample images showing portraits to product images and fine art botanicals, it looks to be a contender for photographers in search of unique light control.

A hand adjusts the front dial of a black Profoto Spot Small studio light against a blue and black background.

A hand adjusts a Profoto photography light modifier with a patterned insert, in front of a softbox labeled "Profoto Softbox 1x4' Silver" against a blue background.

A silhouetted person observes a brightly lit flower in a photography studio, with cameras, lights, and tripods set up against a blue background.

A photography studio setup shows bright lights and equipment focused on a vase of flowers on a table; a person sits at a computer on the right, partially out of frame.

A sleek, curved glass vase holds pink lilies and chrysanthemums, set against a soft gradient background with a glowing white orb in the center, creating a modern, artistic composition.

A photography studio setup with a single orange flower under a spotlight, surrounded by equipment. A computer monitor displays close-up images of the flower. Large windows in the background reveal a cloudy evening sky.

On the left, a green plant in a vase shaped like a split watermelon with water splashing. On the right, a close-up of a delicate, pink-orange flower with soft lighting and a subtle background.

Left: A pale pink dahlia with a dark stem and leaves is backlit against a white background. Right: A delicate lavender-colored branch is surrounded by small water droplets, both set against a soft pastel background.

“Built for years of everyday use, the Spot Small’s robust design and 360° vented housing ensures reliable performance, even during demanding shoots, and it works seamlessly with both flat and protruded flash heads. Whether used with flat or protruded flash heads, this is your tool for precision and creative freedom,” Profoto promises.

Pricing and Availability

Profoto did not announce pricing for the Spot Small, but B&H has it listed for preorder for $1,695. No release date is available yet.

Image credits: Profoto

