Photographer Sends Up His Drone to Capture Iceland’s Unique Geothermal Landscape

A photographer has been sending up his drone above geothermal pools to capture abstract images of the colorful and textured hot springs.

Vilhelm Gunnarsson is a press photographer from Iceland, a country renowned for its abundant natural hot springs which is a direct result of its unique geological position straddling the Mid-Atlantic Ridge and sitting on a Volcanic hotspot.

The intense geothermal activity heats underground water, which then rises to the surface, creating natural hot springs and providing a sustainable energy source for the country.

Gunnarsson visited a particularly colorful geothermal area in a part of Iceland called Þeistareykir that he says is a little off the beaten path, but is well worth a visit.

“At Þeistareykir you will find all kinds of hot springs and mud pools, fumaroles, and vivid geothermal colours. Here the earth is white and yellow, orange and bright red, brown and grey with fumes and emissions rising out of the earth everywhere you look,” he says.

Gunnarsson captured the shot with a DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone, which he says makes it much easier to capture imagery of volcanic eruptions since it is possible to shoot straight down on the subject without getting too close.

“The drone also makes it much safer because some hot springs are 80-100°C (176-212°F) fed by geothermal water that can be as hot as 240ºC ( 464°F) below the surface,” explains Gunnarsson. “They are strictly look and don’t touch! Also, if people get too close, they leave footprints in the mud.”

Gunnarsson says he didn’t need special permission to use the drone at these locations. However, there are nature reserves in Iceland that require permits.

“In Iceland, there are rules for drones, and it’s also important to think about other people who want to enjoy nature without a drone flying over their heads,” he adds. “I was alone in that place, so I got plenty of time to fly over.”

Gunnarsson has previously appeared on PetaPixel for his dramatic photos showing volcanic lava engulfing parts of the Blue Lagoon, a popular tourist geothermal spa. And, he captured the reaction of tourists as they see a volcanic eruption for the first time.

Image credits: Photographs by Vilhelm Gunnarsson