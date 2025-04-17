The Fujifilm Instax mini 41 Instant Camera Will Cost $129.95

Earlier this month, Fujifilm announced the Instax mini 41 instant camera but due to the tumultuous nature of President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements, did not release pricing information. Today, Fujifilm revealed the cost: $129.95.

The camera was announced on April 7, which landed it right in the middle of the period between Trump’s announcement of across-the-board 10% tariffs as well as “retaliatory” tariffs for countries he determined were the “worst offenders.” Most of the manufacturing nations in Asia fell into this latter camp, which forced brands like Fujifilm to reassess pricing strategies for new products. That is likely why the company elected not to release US pricing when it announced the Instax mini 41. Two days later, Trump backed down on those higher tariffs but the baseline 10% increase remained in place.

Now, more than a week later, Fujifilm announced the $129.95 asking price for the successor to the Instax mini 40. That camera, which launched in 2021, was priced at $100. Considering inflation and tariffs, Fujifilm’s asking price for the mini 41 is fairly reasonable, especially given the economic climate. It’s unlikely that Fujifilm would have launched the mini 41 at the same price the mini 40 released, but this is purely speculation.

For context, the Instax Mini 40 released in the United Kingdom for £99. The Instax Mini 41 is priced at £95. Neither ships with film.

The Instax mini 41 improves on the mini 40 with the promise of a better close-up mode with parallax correction. Fujifilm says this will help photographers capture better, centered close-up photos (including selfies) by adjusting the position of the “focus” mark to the lower left of the frame. It also features an updated and more portable design, which features a more tactile body that will allow for a more secure and ergonomic grip.

“Mini 41 is made for image makers who care about both form and function,” says Bing Liem, division president, Imaging Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation. “Mini 41 takes everything our consumers loved about mini 40 and levels up with enhanced performance and a modern design update — it’s easy to carry, easy to use, and matches the stylish aesthetic so many of our users bring to their photography.”

Fujifilm announced a major investment into its Japan-based Instax film production facilities in 2023, meaning the price of Instax film shouldn’t increase by as much as it would have if it were produced in China, which is subject to sky-high tariffs as Trump continues his trade war.

The Fujifilm Instax mini 41 is expected to be available by the end of April and will retail for $129.95.

Image credits: Fujifilm