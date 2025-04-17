ChatGPT Can Turn Your Dog Into a Human

Two dogs playfully jump and interact on grass. Nearby, two women laugh and mimic the dogs’ playful stance, enjoying the moment together in a park. Trees and open skies form the background.
The source photo, left, that was fed into ChatGPT to create an AI image, right.

ChatGPT’s powerful new AI image generator continues to make waves as people keep finding creative ways to use it. The latest trend? Users are turning their dogs into humans.

Just like the Studio Ghibli and toy action figure trend, all it requires is a free ChatGPT account and the correct text prompt. The dog-to-human AI images are very simple to do.

Split image: On the left, a black and white dog with one ear perked up stands on a leash in a hallway. On the right, an older man in a dark suit stands indoors, looking directly at the camera with a neutral expression.
You can ask ChatGPT to specify the type of person you want the dog to turn into.

Two dogs playfully roughhouse on grass as people stand nearby. Below, two boys in similar poses laugh and wrestle on the grass, imitating the playful dogs above them.

Simply open up ChatGPT and upload a photo of a dog by either dragging and dropping or clicking on the ‘+’ symbol in the text box. Then, type in the prompt: “Turn this picture of a dog into a human.”

It is possible to give the AI more detailed instructions, like specifying the human’s gender, age, style, and expression. The app might even ask for such details.

Top: Two small dogs and a large white dog sitting on a light gray floor in a kitchen. Bottom: A woman with curly hair sits on the floor between a young girl and a boy, all smiling at the camera.
You can do a family of dogs.

Split image: On the left, a small curly-haired gray dog runs toward the camera on grass. On the right, a smiling teenage boy in a gray shirt and jeans walks toward the camera in the same backyard.

But be warned, users of the free ChatGPT version are limited to three generations per day, so choose your photos wisely. When I was trying it out, I found that photos with plenty of space around the dogs generated better pictures as the AI image generator kept the same scene. When I uploaded a close-up photo of a dog, ChatGPT changed the scene entirely which, I think, takes away some of the fun.

And it’s not just dogs, cat-lovers can join the trend too, see the Reddit post bel. In fact, it can be done with any type of animal. I even saw someone do it with ducklings.

With chat GPT you can transform your cat into real person
byu/AndrewJumpen inChatGPT

Since ChatGPT upgraded its AI image generator to GPT-4o – an “omnimodal” model that can generate any kind of data including text, image, audio, and video – it has proven to be so popular that OpenAI is reportedly struggling to keep up with demand.

First, there was the Studio Ghibli trend, which saw people transform famous photos and themselves into the iconic Japanese cartoon style. Then last week, people used the app to turn themselves into toy action figures in a box, complete with personal accessories.

