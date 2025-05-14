ChatGPT ‘Reads’ Photo of Coffee Cup and Tells Woman Her Husband is Cheating

A Greek woman is reportedly divorcing her husband after she uploaded photos of their coffee cups to ChatGPT which told her that he was cheating on her.

It follows an AI trend in which people use the AI chatbot for tasseography, a divination or fortune-telling method that interprets patterns in tea leaves or coffee grounds.

The jilted husband appeared on the Greek TV show To Proino. “She’s often into trendy things,” he explains. “One day, she made us Greek coffee and thought it would be fun to take pictures of the cups and have ChatGPT ‘read’ them.”

After analyzing the photo of his coffee cup, ChatGPT revealed that he was fantasizing about a woman with the initial “E” and he was destined to begin an affair with her. For her cup, it was even worse. ChatGPT said that the husband was already cheating on her with a homewrecker.

The pair have been married for 12 years and have two children. “I laughed it off as nonsense,” the husband tells To Proino. “But she took it seriously. She asked me to leave, told our kids we were getting divorced, and then I got a call from a lawyer. That’s when I realized this wasn’t just a phase.”

He refused a mutual separation but was served formal papers three days later. A lawyer, now fighting his case, tells the Greek City Times that AI chatbot analysis has no legal standing that the husband is “innocent until proven otherwise.”

The New ChatGPT Possesses Impressive Imaging Power

Since the release of its powerful new AI image generator — which fundamentally changed how the world’s most popular chatbot processes images, there have been numerous trends including people turning themselves into toy figurines, turning photos of dogs into people, and turning photos into Studio Ghibli-style images.

The tasseography method that the Greek woman tried out is yet another trend, but one that is a curious mix of old tradition and cutting-edge technology. Reading tea leaves is associated with the Romani people and China; it is thought to stretch back as far as 2,000 years B.C.

