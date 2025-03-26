ChatGPT’s New AI Image Generator Looks Scarily Good

OpenAI has launched a new AI image generator that is a technological step forward, and some of the examples the company shared achieve a frightening degree of verisimilitude.

Called “Images in ChatGPT”, the feature differs from DALL-E — OpenAI’s previous image generator which seems like it’s being retired — because the images come from within ChatGPT-4o.

Describing the model as a “step change”, research lead Gabriel Goh tells The Verge that GPT-4o is “omnimodal” — a model that can generate any kind of data like text, image, audio, and video.

This new type of model is indicative of a wider change in the AI industry where systems combine all types of data. Yesterday, PetaPixel reported on Google’s “Project Astra” which can see the world around it via a smartphone camera and answer questions.

Image Generation Capabilities

In a blog post revealing Images in ChatGPT, OpenAI shared some impressive examples. The pictures of an “OpenAI researcher” working on a whiteboard in a room “overlooking the Bay Bridge” with the photographer’s reflection are scarily good.

OpenAI also shared other examples which showcase the model’s ability to generate photorealistic images.

Images in ChatGPT doesn’t have a visual watermark the way DALL-E did. However, ChatGPT multimodal product lead Jackie Shannon tells The Verge that “all of our generated images will include standard C2PA metadata to mark the image as having been created by OpenAI.”

The new version of ChatGPT started rolling out yesterday (Tuesday) and will be available to people using the free and paid versions of the chatbot.

Image credits:OpenAI.