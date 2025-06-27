Photographer Brings Action Figures to Life as Cinematic Masterpieces

When it comes to photography, Alex Bain has carved a unique niche for himself in the world of toy photography. From capturing dramatic battles between Star Wars characters to bringing to life sci-fi and horror figures, his work has captivated audiences by blending cinematic techniques with the playful nature of toys.

Alex Bain took the time to talk with PetaPixel, guiding us through his journey, influences, and the creative process for a deep dive into the world of what it takes to create breathtaking toy photography that feels like scenes from a blockbuster film.

From Teenager with a Disposable Cameras to Cinematic Toy Photographer

Bain’s path to photography started like many young people’s, capturing everyday moments with disposable cameras. As phone cameras began to improve, he phased out disposable cameras in favor of phone cameras, novel tech at the time. However, it wasn’t until he reached university that he truly discovered his passion for photography, realizing there was more to the craft than just snapping pictures for fun.

“I’ve always been interested in photography. When I was a teenager, I carried disposable cameras to capture moments at music festivals or with friends. This was before phone cameras were good enough, so disposable cameras seemed like the best option at the time,” he recalls.

While studying music technology, a field seemingly distant from photography, Bain found himself drawn towards music promotion. It was through promoting his own music that Alex developed a deeper interest in photography.

“I enjoyed the creative aspects of promoting bands, which pushed me to buy my first DSLR camera. I started taking photos of other bands and realized how much I loved it. It became clear that I could mix my love for photography with my music interests,” he says.

As his skills in photography and understanding promotion and marketing grew, he began to apply them to his other hobby, collecting toys, specifically action figures. Now, years into his career Bain is an expert in his field, known for his realistic and cinematic photographs, even publishing a magazine and several books on the genre which has grown in popularity.

“I Want My Photos to Look Like Movie Stills”

When it comes to Bain’s photography style, the word “cinematic” often arises, as movies, particularly sci-fi and horror films, play a significant role in his creative process.

“I aim to make every photo feel like a scene from a movie. Even if it’s an action figure, I want it to feel real, like you could press play and watch a whole film. I draw inspiration from films, from composition to lighting to poses. Art books have also been a significant influence — they push me to think differently about colors and lighting,” he explains.

These influences come alive in his toy photography, where figures from Star Wars, Alien, and more are staged in dynamic, cinematic ways that mirror the drama and visual intensity of a movie scene. One of the most rewarding aspects of photography for Bain is the satisfaction of seeing a shot come together.

“When I have a clear vision and everything falls into place—lighting, composition, posing—it’s the best feeling in the world,” he admits.

However, he also embraces the unexpected moments.

“Sometimes, things don’t go as planned. I may miss the lighting, but that can lead to new opportunities in editing. Sometimes, those ‘mistakes’ end up being the best parts of a photo.”

“My Workflow Varies Depending on What I Want to Achieve”

Creating a new piece of work isn’t always a straightforward process for Bain, as he isn’t only thinking about camera and lighting settings but also creating the entire scenes by hand, dioramas modeled after movie sets yet significantly smaller.

“It really depends on the shot I’m going for,” he says. “If I want a specific scene, sometimes I need to build my own diorama or digirama pieces. For example, I recently got a Zelda figure, but my dioramas were more sci-fi, so I had to create something new.”

Once his set is built, the process continues with the practical setup, where magic brings it all together in post-production.

“I get the figures into the poses I want, then check the composition on my camera. After that, I adjust the lights. I usually take several shots with different lighting setups to get just the right look. I’ll combine shots, adjust colors, add effects like lightsabers or explosions, and tweak until it feels right.”

A Passion for Star Wars, Sci-Fi, and Horror

While Bain is best known for his Star Wars work, his interests extend to other genres as well. His passion for movies and pop culture is evident in the care and emotion displayed in his imagery, noting even the finest of details to tell a story in miniature.

“Star Wars is definitely my go-to,” he says, “but I love sci-fi and horror in general. The Star Wars universe is so rich, there’s always a new theme or storyline to explore.”

His love for the genre is reflected in the depth and variety of his photos, whether depicting epic battles, quiet moments of reflection, or action-packed scenarios. When it comes to horror, Bain is particularly drawn to the classics.

“I love the old Universal Monsters from the ’30s and ’40s,” he says. “Those films have such rich atmosphere, and I enjoy shooting in black and white to capture that moody, vintage feel. Sci-fi and horror really give me room to play with darker, moodier lighting.”

“I Don’t Need Fancy Gear—Just the Essentials”

Unlike many photographers, Bain doesn’t obsess over the latest camera gear; his current setup is a Nikon D3300 paired with an 18-55mm lens.

“I’m not a gearhead. As long as I have a decent camera and lens, I’m good to go,” he says.

Instead, it is the lighting and balance of real in-camera effects, paired with post-production, that he uses to elevate his work and draw the viewer in.

“Lighting is a huge part of my work, and I use Lume Cube and Ulanzi lights for versatility. For special effects, I rely heavily on Atmosphere Aerosol to create that atmospheric fog.”

Dealing with the Domino Effect

One of the more frustrating aspects of Bain’s work is what he calls the “domino effect” when one wrong move can topple an entire set, part of the struggle when working with such small and, at times, delicate miniatures.

“When you’re setting up large-scale shots with a lot of figures, it’s bound to happen—one figure falls, and it brings down half of them with it,” he shares. “It’s something I dread, but it’s part of the process. Sometimes, though, it leads to new creative opportunities.”

“Composition, Color, and Framing Are Instinctive for Me”

When asked about how he decides on technical elements like composition and color, Bain emphasizes intuition over rigid rules.

“For me, it’s instinctive,” he explains. “Composition is often driven by the story I want to tell. With action figures, low angles help make them feel bigger in the frame, which is crucial to creating that cinematic look.”

Color also plays a significant role in his work, setting the mood and tone. He draws from the source material, whether it be a movie or video game, while also adding his own inspiration based on the desire to direct the viewer with feeling and emotion.

“With Star Wars, for example, I use cold colors for the Empire to evoke a sense of evil, while the heroes tend to have warmer tones,” he says. “If the shot centers on one character, I make sure there are fewer distractions in the frame. For a wider shot or battle scene, I allow for more flexibility.”

A Photo That Stands Out: The Xenomorph Queen

While Bain is most famous for his Star Wars photos, one of his most cherished images is from Aliens, shown below. As many photographers and artists who toe the line can likely relate, the piece was created during a difficult time for Bain, and its successful completion became a testament and reminder of why he began creating cinematic photographs with toys in the first place.

“It’s a photo of the Xenomorph Queen, and it’s one of my favorites because it came at a time when I wasn’t sure if I had the drive to keep going. That photo reminded me of the feeling I had when I first watched Aliens—it reignited my love for photography,” he recalls.

The result was a striking, cinematic shot that perfectly captured the terror and majesty of the iconic character meant to horrify yet fascinate moviegoers.

“I Just Want to Keep Improving and Reach a Larger Audience”

Looking ahead, Alex Bain’s primary goal is simple: to continue improving and sharing his work with a wider audience. He’s also eager to experiment with new techniques, like macro lenses and probe lenses, to add even more depth to his shots, not settling on his laurels but always looking to grow.

“Photography is something I’m passionate about, and I want to keep pushing myself to do better and more creative things. I’d also love to work with DC and Marvel figures in the future—especially Batman. The challenge is creating the right aesthetic, but it’s something I’m looking forward to,” he says.

A Storytelling Vision Through the Lens of Toy Photography

Alex Bain’s unique approach to toy photography blends childhood nostalgia with cinematic artistry, and his work showcases just how much creativity can be drawn from seemingly simple subjects. Whether capturing intense battle scenes or quiet moments of reflection, his images evoke a powerful sense of narrative, transporting viewers into miniature worlds brimming with emotion.

With a continued focus on pushing his limits and experimenting with new techniques, Alex Bain’s journey stands as a reminder never to forget what made you become a photographer, and to take that feeling and always continue to let it grow.

Image credits: Alex Bain