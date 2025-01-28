Wedding Videographer Arrested After 100 Couples File Complaints

A wedding videographer was arrested after police received more than 100 complaints from couples about her.

Numerous couples in the U.K. have accused a 34-year-old videographer — who was not named — of ruining their wedding day.

Complaints ranged from the videographer failing to show up despite being paid in advance to delivering promised video footage months or even years after the event.

Over 100 newlywed couples accused the videographer — who was not named — of either not turning up on their wedding day or failing to give them the footage she took.

Newlyweds complained of issues which included the videographer being paid for her work before canceling on the morning of the wedding — as well as her taking months or even years to have completed video packages sent to them.

Police opened an investigation into multiple fraud allegations against the videographer, who is based in Kent, U.K. She was arrested last week, according to the Mail Online.

“A 34-year-old woman was arrested in relation to fraud and theft offenses on Thursday, January 23, 2025,” a Kent Police spokesperson says in a statement. “She has since been bailed pending further inquiries.”

A Three-Year Wait for a Wedding Video

Newlyweds from across the U.K. were reportedly affected by the videographer, and a Facebook group for those impacted now has 285 members. Some couples have allegedly been waiting three years to receive videos of their wedding day from her.

On New Year’s Eve, the videographer told customers that she would not be completing any edited videos. She instructed them to send external hard drives so the raw footage she captured could be sent back to them.

Some couples told the Mail Online that they had been required to sign contracts prohibiting them from discussing their experiences with the videographer’s company in order to obtain the raw footage of their wedding day.

However, Kent Online reports that couples received a message from the videographer on January 24 which stated that she would no longer be able to send the raw footage to them.

“Due to a situation beyond our control, we regret to inform our clients that certain recent accusations have resulted in the seizure of all business assets, including external hard drives containing critical video files that many of you are waiting for,” the videographer told customers, according to Kent Online.

“Subsequently, we are currently unable to complete any ongoing wedding films or transfer raw video files at this time.”

