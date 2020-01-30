Couple Asks Photographer to Shoot Free Wedding for Exposure to ‘117 Unmarried Guests’

A Chicago couple is being flamed online after their email to a wedding photographer went viral on Reddit. The email asks the photographer to shoot a 10-hour wedding in exchange for promotion to “300 total wedding guests,” 117 of whom are unmarried and between the ages of 24 and 35.

Wedding photographers being asked for freebies in exchange for exposure is absolutely nothing new, but this request is unusual in its level of sheer demographic detail and how little value is even being offered. Even the wording sounds more like a PR pitch than a typical request.

“We are asking your help to sponsor 10 hours of continuous photography coverage,” reads the email, which has received over 900 upvotes on the r/ChoosingBeggars subreddit. “In exchange, we will be showcasing your company to: 3,000+ combined FB followers, 300 total wedding guests […] 117 unmarried guests between the ages of 24 to 35 years old, [and] 73 parents with unmarried children between the ages of 24 and 35 years old.”

Additionally, the couple promises to include the photographer’s logo and details in their “wedding brochure,” which will be “distributed to all 300 wedding guests.”

As you might imagine, the response on Reddit has been anything but kind. Several commenters pointed out that other guests would no doubt also ask for a freebie, while others balked at the idea of trading 10 hours of work—plus hours of post-processing—in exchange for “exposure” a social media audience of just 3,000… which probably includes everyone who was invited to the wedding.

You can read the full email for yourself here, and while we can’t be certain, it’s probably safe to assume this photographer decided not to take the couple up on their offer. Fingers crossed nobody else did either.

(via The Sun via Fstoppers)