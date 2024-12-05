Arri’s New Alexa 265 Cine Cam Combines the 65’s Giant Sensor and 35’s Compact Form Factor

Jeremy Gray

A hand holds a professional Arri Alexa 65 camera against a dark blue background. The camera features various control dials, buttons, and a blue lever, showcasing its advanced technology and sleek design.

Professional cinema company Arri announced a new Alexa camera, the Alexa 265. This new-generation 65mm camera is significantly smaller and lighter than the standard Alexa 65 and features an improved large-format image sensor.

Responding to feedback from Alexa 65 users — primarily comprised of professional cinematographers and high-end studios — Arri has combined the Alexa 65’s large sensor and high image quality with a much smaller body design.

Side view of an ARRI ALEXA 265 camera, featuring a dark green body with various control buttons, a lens mount, and ARRI branding. The camera appears professional, designed for high-quality filming.
Arri Alexa 265

The Alexa 265 body is based on the Alexa 35 despite the 265 sporting a sensor three times larger than the Alexa 35’s. This makes the 265 less than one-third of the 65’s weight. The Alexa 265 weighs 3.3 kilograms (7.3 pounds), while the Alexa 65 weighs 10.5 kilograms (23 pounds).

Digital camera body featuring a large sensor opening, blue and red accents, and various ports and controls. The brand logo is visible at the top. The design includes antennas on top for connectivity.
The Alexa 265 includes a revised 65mm-format image sensor that promises improved dynamic range and high ISO performance.

An improved image sensor joins this significant weight reduction. Filmmakers wanted to retain the Alexa 65’s 6.5K resolution and massive pixels but desired improved dynamic range performance and better image quality in low-light conditions. Arri’s engineers went back to the drawing board, returning with a brand-new 65mm sensor that increases dynamic range from 14 to 15 stops and the native ISO range from 3200 to 6400. Arri also says the sensor delivers crisper blacks, improved contrast, and a lower noise floor.

A person operating a professional ARRI film camera on set. They are wearing a cap and pointing into the distance. Another person stands nearby. The setting appears outdoors, with buildings in the background.

Alexa 265 images are processed in-camera using the Arri Reveal Color Science system, introduced with the Alexa 35, and compatible with ArriRAW images from the Alexa Mini LF. Reveal is a “suite of image processing steps” that help the camera capture accurate colors with subtle tonal variations.

The camera uses the LogC4 workflow and supports 3D LUTs like the Alexa 35. The Alexa 265 records ArriRAW footage in-camera to the Codex Compact Drives used in all current Arri cameras. “Standard drive readers and docks can be used, as can Codex HDE (High Density Encoding), reducing file sizes by up to 40% without diminishing image quality. On-set monitors can be set up in HD or UHD, displaying SDR or HDR, or both,” Arri explains, adding that it is updating its SDK to ensure the 265 works with all major third-party software tools.

A red Ford GT car modified with a mounted camera setup on the side, featuring visible rigging equipment for filming. The car is parked on a road with trees in the background.

The Alexa 265 features a unique filter cartridge system, enabling cinematographers to use special filter trays encased in a protective cartridge. These slide in front of the large image sensor. At launch, Arri offers neutral density filters from zero to 2.7 strengths available, noting that “many more” creative filter options are in development. The filter trays have an encoded chip so the camera knows what specific filter has been inserted, and information is then visible in the camera and recorded in video metadata.

A woman in a blue top stands by a film camera against a backdrop of city skyscrapers and a bridge under a clear blue sky. The camera is mounted on a rig with visible battery and controls.

The Arri Alexa 265 will be available to production companies in early 2025. Unsurprisingly, pricing information has yet to be disclosed, but it will not be cheap. To provide context, the Arri Alexa 35, which uses a 4.6K Super35 sensor, costs around $80,000. Meanwhile, the Alexa 65 is primarily available for rental, costing upwards of $10,000 per day for a complete system.

Image credits: Arri

