Arri’s New Alexa 265 Cine Cam Combines the 65’s Giant Sensor and 35’s Compact Form Factor

Professional cinema company Arri announced a new Alexa camera, the Alexa 265. This new-generation 65mm camera is significantly smaller and lighter than the standard Alexa 65 and features an improved large-format image sensor.

Responding to feedback from Alexa 65 users — primarily comprised of professional cinematographers and high-end studios — Arri has combined the Alexa 65’s large sensor and high image quality with a much smaller body design.

The Alexa 265 body is based on the Alexa 35 despite the 265 sporting a sensor three times larger than the Alexa 35’s. This makes the 265 less than one-third of the 65’s weight. The Alexa 265 weighs 3.3 kilograms (7.3 pounds), while the Alexa 65 weighs 10.5 kilograms (23 pounds).

An improved image sensor joins this significant weight reduction. Filmmakers wanted to retain the Alexa 65’s 6.5K resolution and massive pixels but desired improved dynamic range performance and better image quality in low-light conditions. Arri’s engineers went back to the drawing board, returning with a brand-new 65mm sensor that increases dynamic range from 14 to 15 stops and the native ISO range from 3200 to 6400. Arri also says the sensor delivers crisper blacks, improved contrast, and a lower noise floor.

Alexa 265 images are processed in-camera using the Arri Reveal Color Science system, introduced with the Alexa 35, and compatible with ArriRAW images from the Alexa Mini LF. Reveal is a “suite of image processing steps” that help the camera capture accurate colors with subtle tonal variations.

The camera uses the LogC4 workflow and supports 3D LUTs like the Alexa 35. The Alexa 265 records ArriRAW footage in-camera to the Codex Compact Drives used in all current Arri cameras. “Standard drive readers and docks can be used, as can Codex HDE (High Density Encoding), reducing file sizes by up to 40% without diminishing image quality. On-set monitors can be set up in HD or UHD, displaying SDR or HDR, or both,” Arri explains, adding that it is updating its SDK to ensure the 265 works with all major third-party software tools.

The Alexa 265 features a unique filter cartridge system, enabling cinematographers to use special filter trays encased in a protective cartridge. These slide in front of the large image sensor. At launch, Arri offers neutral density filters from zero to 2.7 strengths available, noting that “many more” creative filter options are in development. The filter trays have an encoded chip so the camera knows what specific filter has been inserted, and information is then visible in the camera and recorded in video metadata.

The Arri Alexa 265 will be available to production companies in early 2025. Unsurprisingly, pricing information has yet to be disclosed, but it will not be cheap. To provide context, the Arri Alexa 35, which uses a 4.6K Super35 sensor, costs around $80,000. Meanwhile, the Alexa 65 is primarily available for rental, costing upwards of $10,000 per day for a complete system.

