The Internet Is Helping Design Pixboom’s Debut High-Speed Camera

New company Pixboom is showcasing its upcoming slow-motion camera, Spark, which it is designing with the aid of its community.

Pixboom is a startup that has used an innovative approach to design its debut camera, Spark. The company has a community forum where filmmakers and enthusiasts can chime in with thoughts, feedback, and ideas to co-create Pixboom’s products. The forum also shares behind-the-scenes looks at engineering its first Spark camera.

“This is all about giving you the best camera to take your stories and ideas to the next level. So we’re turning to our community of creators and engineers to share your thoughts, feedback, and wildest ideas of how to make our cameras even more awesome. You’re the ones who dare to dream, so let’s work on making your dreams easier to capture together,” writes Pixboom.

“Bring your engineering spirit, your curiosity and your passion — we’ll bring ours too. Ready to co-create with us? Head over to our forum and let’s start building something extraordinary together. Because at the end of the day, the best creations are the ones we create as a team.”

The result of this collaboration between the community and the manufacturer is a high-speed camera, and the first iteration was just shown at NAB.

Pixboom’s Spark is a high-framerate camera that shoots 4K video at up to 1,000 frames per second (FPS) and 2K video at 1,800 FPS. Pixboom states that Spark is the “world’s first consumer-grade BSI high-speed camera.” It features a Super35 BSI global shutter for high sensitivity and performance. Using Pixboom’s lossless RAW file format, the camera promises unlimited recording time for maximum creative freedom.

Another key aspect of the Spark is its user-friendly design, which the company promises is suitable for filmmakers of all skill levels interested in creating high-speed footage.

“We’ve pioneered a camera that fuses innovation with imagination, and celebrates purposeful play. We’re setting out to inspire filmmakers of all levels and backgrounds to get up close and personal to electrifying moments and redefine storytelling,” Pixboom says.

Now, approaching its final stages, Pixboom has again opened up the camera’s design for feedback, inviting filmmakers to become a part of the story.

“It’s time for you to join us on our journey, we’ve come this far but to realize our ambition we’ll need your help. Technology is nothing if it isn’t useful for those it was designed. So let’s finish shaping our camera together and show the world the new possibilities of slow motion,” Pixboom shares.

Pixboom says more details will be revealed soon, and the ambitious Spark camera is targeting a July release window.

Image credits: Pixboom