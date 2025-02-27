DxO PureRAW 5 Features Local Adjustments and Faster Denoising

DxO will release DxO PureRAW 5 in April, promising a big jump from previous versions courtesy of a more refined interface, local adjustments, and AI-powered denoising via DxO’s DeepPrime 3 technology.

DxO claims the DeepPrime 3 engine will use AI to denoise and demosaic images and seek out and remove chromatic aberration at the sub-pixel level. It will do this through a database of 100,000 DxO Modules built over the last 20 years. It trains the AI on a 10x larger image dataset compared to previous versions, saying it “sets a new industry standard” for what photographers and editors can do with RAW files.

DeepPrime first debuted in 2021 to integrate machine learning into enhancing RAW files and has since focused primarily on noise reduction. This time, the main improvement is set to come from also simultaneously looking for “color misalignment induced by the CFA (Color Filter Array) and chromatic aberrations.”

Fujifilm photographers will get first dibs on the new DeepPrime XD3 beta for X-Trans sensors offering “the next generation of noise reduction and detail extraction”. While DxO will use the public beta to seek feedback to fine-tune the algorithm, it says it won’t collect personal images or information to do it. Even images users actually share with DxO won’t train the algorithm.

Local Adjustments and Presets

PureRAW has always been a stepping stone in the RAW editing process, which is why it’s available as a plug-in for Lightroom Classic and is integrated into DxO PhotoLab. The big difference with version 5 is the way users can isolate areas for denoising and demosaicing. That includes masking and luminance sliders to get more granular with the results.

Masking resembles Adobe’s way in Lightroom, though you can either use the onboard AI to select a subject or do it manually. DxO feels PureRAW 5 offers the best mix of reducing noise yet increasing lens sharpness simultaneously.

The general idea is to “streamline the workflow” by introducing custom presets you can apply with different settings for certain images. If, for example, you have photos with higher ISOs and others, like portraits, you don’t have to blanket process all of them the same way. Presets enable you to separate them from the jump when you slot in your memory card and start post-production.

RAW images from smartphones won’t get any support for the moment, DxO tells PetaPixel.

Pricing and Availability

DxO PureRAW 5 will work just fine on Windows or macOS. Those who pre-order the application will get PureRAW 4 free in the meantime until the newer version goes live on April 15, 2025. Once you buy it for $119.99, it is a perpetual license, and existing PureRAW 3 or 4 users can also get a discounted upgrade for $79.99. There will be a 14-day trial for version 5 upon its release.

Image credits: DxO