Bizarre Add-On Turns the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Into an Instant Camera

Kate Garibaldi

A person inserts a memory card into an action camera mounted on a tripod outdoors, with a blurred background of trees, a river, and snow-capped mountains.

Insta360 has announced a bunch of products and bundles for its Leica co-engineered Ace Pro 2 action camera, including new lenses, a grip, additional Leica color profiles, and a wild portable Pocket Printer that makes the Ace Pro 2 the world’s first action camera-turned-instant camera.

“With help from Leica, we’ve redefined the action camera. It’s no longer just for capturing thrilling action sports, it has become a creative tool for serious photography,” says Max Richter, Insta360’s co-founder and VP of Marketing.

A person in sunglasses and light clothing holds a large camera with multiple lenses, standing among tall, modern glass buildings, viewed from a dramatic low angle against a blue sky.

A person in traditional clothing gently touches and rests their forehead against a white horse’s face in an open field, with a blue sky and scattered clouds overhead. Other horses graze in the background.

Silhouettes of four people in robes stand around a campfire near a body of water at dusk, with a dramatic cloudy sky and dark landscape in the background.

A person in swimwear dives off a concrete pier into the water below; the image is in black and white and appears rotated, with buildings and a river visible in the background.

Over the past five years, Insta360’s partnership with Leica has expanded alongside a global community of creators. From street vloggers to adventure filmmakers, Insta360 says that users of the Ace Pro 2 have leveraged the system’s Leica optics and color science to turn everyday moments into cinematic stories.

The new Ace Pro 2 videography bundles extend that collaboration further, introducing new accessories, lenses, and firmware updates developed with direct feedback from creators. Each kit provides professional-grade control, enhanced Leica color profiles, and streamlined workflows for shooting, editing, and sharing content.

Flash Print Bundle

The Flash Print Bundle, available for $580, targets creators who value instant, playful content creation. Alongside the Ace Pro 2 and Xplorer Grip Pro Kit, it includes the new Pocket Printer, which Insta360 says is the first portable printer made for an action camera, allowing users to print stills directly from the camera or companion app. A flip screen hood and leather case complete the setup, combining Leica imaging with instant sharing.

A person holds a compact camera that is printing a photo, with a scenic mountain landscape and trees in the background on a sunny day.

A woman in a beanie and scarf stands in front of an orange SUV, holding a camera and looking at several instant photos, with trees and mountains in the background.

“Designed for trendsetters, young creators, and students, this bundle offers playful, instant content creation and social sharing. Central to the experience is the first Pocket Printer created specifically for action cameras, making it ideal for fans looking for interactive new ways to express themselves,” Insta360 says.

Buy the Insta360 Flash Print Bundle new on B&H

Xplorer Pro Bundle

The Xplorer Pro Bundle, a U.S.-exclusive priced at $519, is designed for creators who need fast, handheld control. It includes the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 (Dual Battery) and the upgraded Xplorer Grip Pro Kit, which offers tactile slide zoom, quick exposure control, and an integrated battery for extended shooting. With Leica’s Summarit lens, Dual AI Chip, and FlowState Stabilization, the setup promises to deliver high-quality imagery in a portable form factor suitable for street photography, vlogging, and travel filmmaking.

“The Xplorer Pro Bundle is crafted for photography and videography enthusiasts, urban travelers, and adventure seekers who want creativity and convenience on the go. By enhancing handheld controls and enabling on-the-go charging, Insta360 Ace Pro 2 becomes the ideal companion for street photography, vlogging, and everyday moments,” Insta360 says.

A person holds a digital camera, viewing the screen which displays a landscape photo and a text description about "Leica Vivid." The scene in the background appears outdoors and slightly blurred.

A woman with short dark hair leans out of a car window, holding a camera. Snowy mountains and trees are visible outside in the background under a clear sky.

Buy the Insta360 Xplorer Pro Bundle new on B&H

Videography Bundle Limited Edition

The Videography Bundle Limited Edition, priced at $605, emphasizes style and simplicity. Packaged in a custom box, it includes the Ace Pro 2, Xplorer Grip Pro Kit, Flip Screen Hood, and a Cinematic Lens designed to achieve a film-like aesthetic directly in-camera. Its curated simplicity appeals to filmmakers seeking distinct visual character without carrying multiple lenses.

A woman with long hair sits in a moving car at night, holding a small action camera close to her face, capturing the vibrant, blurred city lights and motion around her.

“Presented in a custom-designed box, this bundle blends exclusivity, collectability, and professional appeal. The Cinematic Lens delivers a film-like look straight from the camera, perfect for creators seeking a distinct style and mood. A thoughtfully curated setup with one lens keeps the kit simple and expressive, meeting core creative needs without sacrificing portability,” Insta360 says.

A sleek black box with an open lid revealing several neatly arranged items: a red booklet, black booklets with outlined camera and phone graphics, and a photo print, all in a modern, minimalist style on a dark surface.

Buy the Insta360 Videography Bundle Limited Edition new on B&H

Ultimate Videography Bundle

At the top of the range, the Ultimate Videography Bundle retails for $740 and includes the Ace Pro 2, Xplorer Grip Pro Kit, Flip Screen Hood, and three premium lenses, Cinematic, Close-Up, and Ultra Wide, offering full creative flexibility for diverse shooting environments.

A person wearing a dark jacket holds a black digital camera with both hands, focusing on the camera’s lens and control buttons.

“This bundle features a suite of three premium lenses that elevate the creative possibilities of this portable and versatile action camera. Each lens is carefully crafted to enhance a different shooting style, giving you the flexibility to switch seamlessly between street photography, vivid portraits, sweeping landscapes, or detailed macro shots. With support from Leica expertise and advanced color profiles, this bundle encourages you to explore fresh perspectives, achieve cinematic results, and unlock new storytelling dimensions in every scenario,” Insta360 says.

Buy the Insta360 Ultimate Videography Bundle new on B&H

Firmware Updates and New Color Profiles

In addition to the hardware bundles, Insta360 has released Firmware V2.0.3, available for all Ace Pro 2 users. The update introduces two new Leica color profiles — Leica Eternal and Leica B&W High Contrast — alongside the existing Leica Natural and Leica Vivid options. New in-camera film filters, including Retro Neon and Vintage Vacation, aim to let creators achieve stylized results without requiring tedious post-production grading.

A man in red swim trunks jumps off a boat into the water below as onlookers watch and take photos; rocky cliffs and green trees surround the scene on a sunny day.

A neon-lit drive-in restaurant at night with “Chals DRIVE IN” signage, glowing pink, blue, and yellow lights reflecting on a shiny car hood in the foreground.

A person wearing a light gray beanie, gray scarf, and dark coat stands in front of a red SUV with a mountainous, forested landscape in the background under a clear blue sky.

Pricing and Availability

Insta360’s new Ace Pro 2 bundles are available now with the Xplorer Pro Bundle for $519, Flash Print Bundle at $580, Videography Bundle Limited Edition at $605, and the Ultimate Videography Bundle at $740.

Buy the Insta360 Ultimate Videography Bundle new on B&H

Image credits: Insta360

, ,
, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Close-up of a camera lens with "LEICA" branding, framed by a smooth, dark gradient background. Above, text reads "Insta360" and "Strategic Imaging Partnership" alongside a small red Leica logo. Insta360 and Leica Extend Imaging Partnership, Promise New Products
A person holding an Insta360 action camera, capturing a dynamic city scene. The background shows tall buildings and a blurred carousel. The person appears to be observing their surroundings with interest. Insta360’s Xplorer Kit Adds Photo-Friendly Grip to Ace Pro 2 Action Cam
A person in a brown jacket holds an action camera close to their chest. The camera screen displays recording information. The background is blurred, focusing on the camera and the hand. Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Is a Rugged AI-Powered 8K Action Camera Co-Engineered With Leica
A snapshot from a video is edited using the Insta360 AI Warp tool. Insta360 Brings Its Clever AI Warp Effects Feature to More Action Cams
Discussion