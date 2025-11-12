Bizarre Add-On Turns the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Into an Instant Camera

Insta360 has announced a bunch of products and bundles for its Leica co-engineered Ace Pro 2 action camera, including new lenses, a grip, additional Leica color profiles, and a wild portable Pocket Printer that makes the Ace Pro 2 the world’s first action camera-turned-instant camera.

“With help from Leica, we’ve redefined the action camera. It’s no longer just for capturing thrilling action sports, it has become a creative tool for serious photography,” says Max Richter, Insta360’s co-founder and VP of Marketing.

Over the past five years, Insta360’s partnership with Leica has expanded alongside a global community of creators. From street vloggers to adventure filmmakers, Insta360 says that users of the Ace Pro 2 have leveraged the system’s Leica optics and color science to turn everyday moments into cinematic stories.

The new Ace Pro 2 videography bundles extend that collaboration further, introducing new accessories, lenses, and firmware updates developed with direct feedback from creators. Each kit provides professional-grade control, enhanced Leica color profiles, and streamlined workflows for shooting, editing, and sharing content.

Flash Print Bundle

The Flash Print Bundle, available for $580, targets creators who value instant, playful content creation. Alongside the Ace Pro 2 and Xplorer Grip Pro Kit, it includes the new Pocket Printer, which Insta360 says is the first portable printer made for an action camera, allowing users to print stills directly from the camera or companion app. A flip screen hood and leather case complete the setup, combining Leica imaging with instant sharing.

“Designed for trendsetters, young creators, and students, this bundle offers playful, instant content creation and social sharing. Central to the experience is the first Pocket Printer created specifically for action cameras, making it ideal for fans looking for interactive new ways to express themselves,” Insta360 says.

Xplorer Pro Bundle

The Xplorer Pro Bundle, a U.S.-exclusive priced at $519, is designed for creators who need fast, handheld control. It includes the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 (Dual Battery) and the upgraded Xplorer Grip Pro Kit, which offers tactile slide zoom, quick exposure control, and an integrated battery for extended shooting. With Leica’s Summarit lens, Dual AI Chip, and FlowState Stabilization, the setup promises to deliver high-quality imagery in a portable form factor suitable for street photography, vlogging, and travel filmmaking.

“The Xplorer Pro Bundle is crafted for photography and videography enthusiasts, urban travelers, and adventure seekers who want creativity and convenience on the go. By enhancing handheld controls and enabling on-the-go charging, Insta360 Ace Pro 2 becomes the ideal companion for street photography, vlogging, and everyday moments,” Insta360 says.

Videography Bundle Limited Edition

The Videography Bundle Limited Edition, priced at $605, emphasizes style and simplicity. Packaged in a custom box, it includes the Ace Pro 2, Xplorer Grip Pro Kit, Flip Screen Hood, and a Cinematic Lens designed to achieve a film-like aesthetic directly in-camera. Its curated simplicity appeals to filmmakers seeking distinct visual character without carrying multiple lenses.

“Presented in a custom-designed box, this bundle blends exclusivity, collectability, and professional appeal. The Cinematic Lens delivers a film-like look straight from the camera, perfect for creators seeking a distinct style and mood. A thoughtfully curated setup with one lens keeps the kit simple and expressive, meeting core creative needs without sacrificing portability,” Insta360 says.

Ultimate Videography Bundle

At the top of the range, the Ultimate Videography Bundle retails for $740 and includes the Ace Pro 2, Xplorer Grip Pro Kit, Flip Screen Hood, and three premium lenses, Cinematic, Close-Up, and Ultra Wide, offering full creative flexibility for diverse shooting environments.

“This bundle features a suite of three premium lenses that elevate the creative possibilities of this portable and versatile action camera. Each lens is carefully crafted to enhance a different shooting style, giving you the flexibility to switch seamlessly between street photography, vivid portraits, sweeping landscapes, or detailed macro shots. With support from Leica expertise and advanced color profiles, this bundle encourages you to explore fresh perspectives, achieve cinematic results, and unlock new storytelling dimensions in every scenario,” Insta360 says.

Firmware Updates and New Color Profiles

In addition to the hardware bundles, Insta360 has released Firmware V2.0.3, available for all Ace Pro 2 users. The update introduces two new Leica color profiles — Leica Eternal and Leica B&W High Contrast — alongside the existing Leica Natural and Leica Vivid options. New in-camera film filters, including Retro Neon and Vintage Vacation, aim to let creators achieve stylized results without requiring tedious post-production grading.

Pricing and Availability

Insta360’s new Ace Pro 2 bundles are available now with the Xplorer Pro Bundle for $519, Flash Print Bundle at $580, Videography Bundle Limited Edition at $605, and the Ultimate Videography Bundle at $740.

Image credits: Insta360