Godox’s New Diffusion Panels Are Like Variable ND Filters for Your Lights

Godox announced adjustable, battery-powered motorized electronic diffusion panels. The futuristic lighting modifiers come in three sizes.

The new diffusion panels are not just static plastic or fabric panels. Instead, the Godox Knowled AD Panels roll up and are fully electronic and motorized. They’re also variable in strength.

Innovative Variable Density Diffusion Panels

Lighting enthusiasts may be familiar with the world’s first variable density diffusion panel by LumenArc, using its Active Diffusion technology. The innovative device premiered at NAB 2023.

Like the LumenArc Active Diffusion panels, the Godox Knowled AD Panels use specialized materials to create an adjustable panel that goes from clear to fully frosted, adjusting the light that shines through.

The key differences between the two company’s devices are the price point, remote options, and portability. When it comes to cost, the Godox Knowled AD Panels run in the hundreds of dollars. By comparison, the LumenArc Active Diffusion panels are higher-end aluminum and carbon fiber with packages starting at $2,400. The Godox panels also have multiple remote options, whereas the LumenArc has only one. Lastly, the Godox panel is rollable, promising a more compact kit.

Godox Knowled AD Panels Features

With a remote, users can adjust the Godox Knowled AD Panels translucency with two mode styles: Level Mode and Light Reduction Mode. Level Mode enables instant 0-100% visualized quick adjustments, providing diffusion control like a dimmer setting. Light Reduction Mode offers a -0.1 to -2.0 EV range for precise professional workflows.

The Godox Knowled AD Panels are powered via USB-C, V-mount batteries, or NPF batteries. Godox promises that users can achieve up to 20 hours of continuous use at full load from a single 100Wh battery.

Aside from being dimmable, a key selling point for these panels is how portable they are. The panel’s collapsible frame design enables convenient, compact storage and rapid deployment. The panel component is a removable, Velcro-attached material with IP54-rated protection for reliable all-weather shooting.

The Godox Knowled AD Panels are suitable for still photography or video up to 300 frames per second (fps). They feature patented frequency adjustment technology, supporting five frequency levels to ensure flicker-free operation tailored to different frame rates.

The Godox Knowled AD Panels launch in three sizes: AD21 at 17.76 by 23.7 inches, AD32 at 25.04 by 36.42 inches, and AD33 at 41.46 by 39.61 inches.

Godox explains that the two remote options, with optional CRMX support, were another design choice for flexibility.

“Each size of the adjustable diffusion panel offers two controller options, letting users choose based on their specific workflow and daily needs. Control it your way — both controllers support operation via controller, Bluetooth APP, and DMX. Additionally, the AD00-01 controller integrates a built-in CRMX transceiver, ensuring stable, low-latency wireless control. Lead/Follow mode lets one controller sync them all for smooth, unified adjustments on set.”

Pricing and Availability

Currently, the Godox Knowled AD Adjustable Diffusion Panels are available for purchase in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and South America. Prices vary by region, but the smallest AD 21 with a carrying bag starts at around 600 euros, which is about $650 at current exchange rates.

Image credits: Godox