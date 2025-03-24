Meta’s AI Will Suggest Comments for Users to Post About Your Photos

Meta is testing an Instagram feature that suggests AI-generated comments for users to post beneath other users’ photos and videos.

Social media feature tester Jonah Manzano recently uncovered a “Write with Meta AI” prompt on Instagram. This tool offers AI-generated comment suggestions for posts, potentially streamlining interactions but also raising eyebrows from users who are skeptical about AI.

Short video how it works pic.twitter.com/WdVOxcumZa — Jonah Manzano (@jonah_manzano) March 15, 2025

According to a video shared by Manzano, users with access to the test feature will notice a pencil and small star icon next to the comment text bar. Tapping it activates Meta AI, which analyzes the post’s image before generating three suggested comments.

In Manzano’s video, a photo of someone on Instagram smiling in their living room while giving a thumbs-up will prompt Meta AI to suggest responses like, “Cute living room setup,” “Love the cozy atmosphere,” or “Great photo shoot location.” If none of the generated comments appeal to the user, they can refresh for alternative suggestions.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the experiment to TechCrunch, stating, “We regularly test more features for you to use Meta AI across our apps. Outside of DMs, you will find Meta AI there for you in areas like comments, feed, groups, and search to make your experience more fun and useful.”

While Meta has not disclosed how widely this test is being deployed, the company previously experimented with AI-generated comments on Facebook last year. This ongoing effort to integrate AI into user interactions aligns with Meta’s broader strategy of enhancing engagement through artificial intelligence.

However, the reception to such features remains uncertain. The platform has already faced criticism for losing its original appeal due to algorithmic changes, while many users distrust AI features.

At the beginning of this year, Instagram started showing AI-generated pictures of users in their feed, alarming some people. The platform has changed so much that popular photographer Peter McKinnon recently said that it is time to “let go” of Instagram.

