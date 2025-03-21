Bride is Burned by Color Bomb During Wedding Photo Shoot

A couple saw their wedding photo shoot take a terrifying turn when a color bomb malfunctioned, leaving the bride with burns.

Canadian couple Vicky and Piya traveled to Bengaluru, India, for their wedding and planned a vibrant photo shoot using color bombs to create a dramatic and festive effect.

A color bomb is a type of decorative pyrotechnic or smoke device that releases a burst of colored powder or smoke. It is often used at photo shoots and events for a striking visual effect.

Vicky, who is a photographer and videographer himself, and Piya, who is a medical student, envisioned a stunning backdrop of exploding color in their wedding pictures.

However, in an Instagram video, the couple revealed that instead of enhancing their wedding photos, the color bomb malfunctioned during the shoot — resulting in the bride Piya suffering burns.

In the video, which has amassed over 76.5 million views in the last day, the groom Vicky can be seen lifting his bride for the perfect shot.

But then the color bomb, which was supposed to explode safely in the backdrop, malfunctions and fires directly at the couple instead. Piya is caught in the explosion and the color bomb burns her back and instantly chars her hair.

According to the Hindustan Times, Piya had to be rushed to the nearest hospital and the bride was immediately treated for burns. The incident reportedly happened between the couple’s wedding ceremony and the reception.

“Our plan was to have stunning color bombs go off in the background for a breathtaking shot, but one malfunctioned and hit us instead. We were also moments away from holding our baby,” Piya and Vicky write in the Instagram caption for the video.

The couple say they shared the video to warn others about the dangers of using pyrotechnics and fireworks, a practice that has become extremely popular in wedding photo shoots.

“This post is to raise awareness about the risks of using color bomb fireworks at events. We followed all safety measures, yet a malfunction still caused injuries,” the couple adds.

Image credits: Header photo via Instagram/@viaparadise.