Photographer Brings High-Octane Formula 1 Racing to Life through Lego

Hungarian photographer Benedek Lampert is well known for his fantastic images that bring Lego to life. Lampert’s latest project brings the high-octane world of Formula 1 to life using Lego’s new F1 sets, brilliant backdrops, practical effects, and, of course, incredible photo skills.

PetaPixel has featured Lampert’s work on numerous occasions, including for his Lego photo recreations of famous Star Wars scenes, a Lego-based lunar landing, and a forced perspective photo of a Lego Eiffel Tower that looks super convincing.

Five years ago, PetaPixel also featured Lampert’s work recreating a Formula 1 race using Lego. This time, rather than creating a Lego facsimile of a singular race, Lampert created a set of photos that capture moments and moods that reflect Formula 1 overall.

F1 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. As part of that celebration, Formula 1 teamed up with Lego to create new Lego sets for each of the 10 teams vying for the championship this season, including title favorites Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes AMG, all of which picked up points in the inaugural race of 2025 over the weekend in Melbourne, Australia.

“I managed to get my hands on the entire starting grid,” Lampert says. He worked alongside the Lego Store in Budapest on his project, with technical assistance from Nikon Hungary. Lampert was also “powered by a ridiculous amount of coffee” during his intense project.

“For the past nine days, I’ve been working on this photo series day and night,” Lampert tells PetaPixel. He spent nearly 70 hours to create the final set of 10 images.

“I even built the track scenery myself, and the photoshoot lasted five days — sometimes up to 10 to 12 hours per day,” the photographer continues.

In his final photos, the “rain,” motion blur, spinning wheels, water vapor, and even the smoke effects from locked-up tires, a common site during an F1 race weekend, are genuine.

“Generally, the only thing added afterward is the cloud texture in the sky, and in one case, the cars’ rear lights, but everything else is miniature reality!” Lampert exclaims. “It’s extremely important to me that these are actual photos and not AI-generated graphics.”

“I’m showcasing reality — just from a completely different perspective,” Lampert promises.

Benedek Lampert’s brilliant Lego F1 photos reflect an incredible portfolio of work. More of Lampert’s toy photography is available on his Instagram and website, FigsFansPhotos.

Image credits: All photos by Benedek Lampert