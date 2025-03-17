Photographer Brings High-Octane Formula 1 Racing to Life through Lego

Jeremy Gray

Formula 1 cars aggressively navigate a turn on a racetrack, with a red car leading the pack. There is visible tire smoke, and the grandstand in the background shows a crowd of spectators watching closely.

Hungarian photographer Benedek Lampert is well known for his fantastic images that bring Lego to life. Lampert’s latest project brings the high-octane world of Formula 1 to life using Lego’s new F1 sets, brilliant backdrops, practical effects, and, of course, incredible photo skills.

PetaPixel has featured Lampert’s work on numerous occasions, including for his Lego photo recreations of famous Star Wars scenes, a Lego-based lunar landing, and a forced perspective photo of a Lego Eiffel Tower that looks super convincing.

Five years ago, PetaPixel also featured Lampert’s work recreating a Formula 1 race using Lego. This time, rather than creating a Lego facsimile of a singular race, Lampert created a set of photos that capture moments and moods that reflect Formula 1 overall.

A toy figure in a green racing suit stands on a wet race track facing a green formula-style race car. Dark clouds loom above, with dramatic sunlight breaking through, reflecting on the wet track. The scene captures a cinematic and intense atmosphere.
A mini-figure Fernando Alonso, who has raced in about 30% of Formula 1’s 75 seasons, stands in front of his Aston Martin.
Two toy race cars speed side by side on a wet track, creating dramatic water spray. One car is green and black, and the other is blue and black. The intense atmosphere mimics the excitement of a real racing event.
An Aston Martin duels an Alpine in a wet race.

F1 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. As part of that celebration, Formula 1 teamed up with Lego to create new Lego sets for each of the 10 teams vying for the championship this season, including title favorites Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes AMG, all of which picked up points in the inaugural race of 2025 over the weekend in Melbourne, Australia.

Lego figures in Formula 1 cars on a racetrack, with a red car in the foreground and orange and black cars behind. The setting is a vibrant, crowded stadium, capturing the excitement of a competitive race.
A Ferrari at the start of an F1 race, with a McLaren waiting to pounce.
Close-up of toy Formula 1 cars racing on a track. The red car in the foreground is leading, with a yellow car following. Blurred stadium and crowd in the background indicate motion and speed.
Ferrari and Red Bull duel.

“I managed to get my hands on the entire starting grid,” Lampert says. He worked alongside the Lego Store in Budapest on his project, with technical assistance from Nikon Hungary. Lampert was also “powered by a ridiculous amount of coffee” during his intense project.

“For the past nine days, I’ve been working on this photo series day and night,” Lampert tells PetaPixel. He spent nearly 70 hours to create the final set of 10 images.

“I even built the track scenery myself, and the photoshoot lasted five days — sometimes up to 10 to 12 hours per day,” the photographer continues.

A close-up shot of toy Formula 1 race cars navigating a wet, curving track. Water sprays dramatically from the tires as they speed around the corner. The scene captures the intensity and excitement of a high-speed race.
The tire smoke is entirely real.
Low-angle shot of two Formula 1 cars racing on a wet track, with spray from the tires creating a misty effect. The overcast sky adds to the dramatic atmosphere.
And so is the rain.

A Formula 1 car speeds down a well-lit racetrack at night. The driver is wearing a helmet, and the car displays multiple sponsor logos. Motion blur emphasizes the high speed.

Two Formula 1 cars race on a track with a dramatic sunset in the background. The sky is filled with warm, golden light, casting long shadows across the track. One car is ahead, both showing sponsor logos. Tire marks are visible on the track.

In his final photos, the “rain,” motion blur, spinning wheels, water vapor, and even the smoke effects from locked-up tires, a common site during an F1 race weekend, are genuine.

A diorama of a Formula 1 pit lane shows model cars on tracks. Two cars are in the pit box area, with crowd stands and safety barriers around. A close-up camera lens is positioned in the foreground, capturing the scene.

Model Formula 1 cars on a miniature racetrack, with a crowd backdrop. The scene includes a McLaren car and other F1 models lined up. Various tools and materials are visible, suggesting setup or construction.

A person in a yellow hoodie is carefully arranging a model race car on a small-scale racetrack. The setup includes fencing and a printed backdrop of a cheering crowd. A guitar is visible in the background.

A miniature green race car and a green toy figure are on a black surface with blue and white stripes. A bright light on a flexible stand illuminates the scene, creating reflections on the surface.

A detailed miniature Formula 1 race diorama featuring several race cars on a track. The scene includes a sand trap, crowd background, and fencing. A camera lens and Gorillapod are visible on the edge, capturing the setup.

A man in a green shirt builds a miniature race car track with model cars on it. He is holding a small section of a wire fence. The track is surrounded by stands filled with tiny spectators, depicting a lively racing scene.

A miniature race car model on a handmade racetrack, featuring striped barriers, sponsor logos, and markings. The track is placed on a table with assorted background materials, including cardboard and a fence model.

“Generally, the only thing added afterward is the cloud texture in the sky, and in one case, the cars’ rear lights, but everything else is miniature reality!” Lampert exclaims. “It’s extremely important to me that these are actual photos and not AI-generated graphics.”

“I’m showcasing reality — just from a completely different perspective,” Lampert promises.

Two toy Formula 1 cars race on a track. One car is black with white and blue accents, and the other is black with blue and red accents. The track has visible skid marks, and Pirelli advertisements are in the background.
Lampert’s Lego recreation of the famous Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton incident at the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Benedek Lampert’s brilliant Lego F1 photos reflect an incredible portfolio of work. More of Lampert’s toy photography is available on his Instagram and website, FigsFansPhotos.

Image credits: All photos by Benedek Lampert

