Photographer Vijay Anil Captures a Car’s Soul and Magic Through His Lens

Award-winning photographer Vijay Anil is an expert automotive photographer, crafting compelling narratives through cars, people, and their relationships with each other.

Capturing a Car’s Soul

For many, cars are much more than a means of getting from point A to point B — they are family members, vessels for adventure, and vital parts of many precious memories. Like so many successful photographers, Anil must truly know his subject to capture the best photos.

“Knowing your subject goes a long way in helping you capture its soul. As a visual artist, you must research the car’s context and backstory. This could be about the country of origin, the styling, appearances in movies, the purpose of the car, or its sporting achievements,” Anil tells PetaPixel.

“Beyond these popular elements, there are also unique stories lurking in the relationship between cars, their owners and the adventures they navigated together. All these make for great photographic themes that can elevate the portrayal of a car from an artistic standpoint.”

He offers some examples. An old Italian car feels right in front of old Roman architecture in Europe, a Japanese vehicle fits best in Japantown or neon-soaked nighttime streets, and a classic American automotive belongs on the wide-open road or cozied up next to a nostalgic diner.

“Never underestimate the power of taking a road trip with your subject,” Anil adds.

The Road to Automotive Photography

Vijay Anil’s path to automotive photography success — he has twice won the Auto Photo Awards, has been exhibited worldwide, and his work has graced many publications — started with more “standard” subjects: landscapes, street photography, and even some abstract work. The echoes of each are acutely felt through his automotive photography work.

“Growing up, I was inspired by the aesthetic features of cars, mostly by observing and sketching these dream machines from print magazines and YouTube. Later, it evolved into an interest in the mechanical and sporting aspects. Once I moved to California, and was exposed to its vibrant car culture, I quickly realized what I wanted to focus my efforts on,” the photographer says.

Through years of hard work, Anil now tells entire stories through his thoughtful photographs of cars. He says he aspires to create “a contemplative visual universe where cars, people, and dreams come together.”

Although it is easy to see his landscape and street photography roots, Anil explains that automotive photography differs from each because he must stage the story’s visual elements. A landscape photographer is at the mercy of nature, and a street photographer often succeeds with a bit of luck and good timing. There is much more room for direct creative input and scene-setting within automotive photography.

Crafting the Story Is the Hardest Part

This creative room is also part of what makes automotive photography challenging.

“The most challenging part of my workflow is the planning and research that go into creating thematic elements,” Anil says.

“My photography and journalism are centered around cars, their history and the beautiful places they take us. I try to establish a connection between these aspects instead of presenting cars as a standalone. While photography as a tool helps document a story, you can elevate your work by taking full control of your subjects and locations, which is where art direction comes in. Visual artists today have very powerful tools at our disposal. Entire storyboards can be planned virtually, and thematic props can be added without a high cost. The possibilities are endless, and the process is highly rewarding.”

Anil dabbles in video and graphic design and illustration as part of the overall creative process, but he remains a still photographer at heart — it’s the part he “enjoys the most.” The rest is complementary and helps form a unified vision.

Any good visual story must have a theme, and often, Anil crafts this in close collaboration with the client, whether that is an individual who wants beautiful photographs of their car, a publication working on a longer-form story, or a brand.

“The driving force in all these visual stories is a cohesive narrative that will resonate with the audience, and is true to the core philosophy of the cars involved,” says Anil. “The process involves close association with the client from beginning to end. Certain photoshoots that have multiple subjects and locations — such as my work with vintage Porsches linked with Christmas and California elements — took days of location scouting, timing the lighting, arranging the trees and coordinating the drivers for photo and video.”

A car’s history is also crucial.

“For instance, bringing together a DeLorean and a Cybertruck bound together by their bare steel panels, striking outlook, and controversial creators has the potential for a high thematic impact.”

“On the other hand, you can go the playful route and photograph a yellow micro car surrounded by a heap of rubber duckies at the edge of a water body. The irony of multiple ashtrays in old Italian cars should not be lost on you.”

Advice for Other Passionate Car Photographers

As Anil notes, the barrier to entry to automotive photography is as low now as ever. Many people have access to a camera, and there are so many free resources online to help budding photographers learn new skills and level up their work.

Photographers don’t need the latest and greatest gear, but Anil swears by a full-frame camera and 24-70mm lens. And don’t forget the tripod, of course! This will “cover most of your needs in automotive still photography.”

If someone wants to get involved with trackside motorsports action photography, the needs are different. This is where a fast camera and long telephoto lens matter. However, “while gear is important, it will not solely define your art,” Anil adds.

What the photographer puts in front of their lens and the decisions they make behind it matter much more than the gear.

“The larger environments wherein you place the subjects are as important as sharp focus, creamy bokeh, and technical correctness. Always remember to present the subject with its surroundings to set the scene — a shorter focal length, like a 35mm prime lens, is helpful for this. Let the car be a part of the big picture; do not fill the entire frame with the main subject,” the photographer recommends.

While there are a lot of reliable rules that help photographers capture great shots, Anil, like so many successful photographers, says people should not be afraid to break them.

“Conventional wisdom advises you to shoot with the light source behind you; however, doing the opposite can result in some appealing effects, such as dispersion and lens flare through framing elements. Play with long and short exposures, and paint with your camera. Push yourself to shoot in harsh midday lighting and in low light. You could use these scenarios to selectively expose and highlight iconic design elements of cars when placed strategically across light and shadow. On some occasions, perfect focus and orientation can be done away with in exchange for motion blur, grain, and compelling framing.”

Most importantly, photographers must not be afraid to try new things and put themselves out there.

“Opportunities are plentiful for those willing to identify and capture stories. The field of automotive photography has grown leaps and bounds thanks to social media and the enthusiast community surrounding it,” Anil says. “The best way to elevate your work is by being engaged in the community, and by continuously honing your craft.”

More from Vijay Anil

“We bond with cars,” Anil explains. This bond is immensely powerful, and few photographers channel this connection through the camera as expertly as Vijay Sankar Anil. More of his work is available on his Instagram, @pink_helmet, and his portfolio website.

About Vijay Anil: Vijay Anil is a two-time winner of the Auto Photo Awards judged in the UK. Over the years, he has been a featured photographer for Avants, Speedhunters, Porsche Air|Water, Laguna Seca Raceway, 000 Magazine, Shutter Hub, McMurtry Automotive, Velocity Invitational, and more. His photography has been exhibited in international shows across the UK, the United States, and France, and published in automotive magazines.

Image credits: All photographs by Vijay Anil