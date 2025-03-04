Update for PetaPixel Members: Download RAWs From the Lumix S1R II, Sony’s New Lenses, and More

PetaPixel Members are able to download full-resolution sample JPEG and RAW files from all of the latest cameras and lenses we review, and today that list expands with samples captured with the Panasonic Lumix S1R II, both of Sony’s new lenses, and more.

When PetaPixel launched the Membership program last year, its primary benefit was the removal of ads from the site to allow for a better viewing experience. At the time, PetaPixel promised more perks would come down the road. Over the last few months, those perks have rolled out and Members get $15 off the Moment Store, 25% off the PetaPixel Merch Store, and now access to galleries of images from all the latest cameras and lenses.

This week, we’ve added samples taken with the Panasonic S1R II, the Sony 16mm f/1.8G, the Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8, and the Viltrox 25mm f/1.7 Air. The goal is to provide Members with as much information as possible so that they can make the most informed camera gear purchasing decisions.

These galleries include a range of sample images of varying subjects, light conditions, and camera settings so that photographers can see what a camera or lens can produce before making a purchase. New camera galleries, such as the one for the OM-3, include sample images taken at a range of ISOs so that photographers can better understand the camera’s light-gathering capabilities. New lens galleries will include full-resolution RAW samples of PetaPixel‘s test chart at a range of aperture values to provide photographers with important performance knowledge — information that’s pivotal to making an informed buying decision.

By downloading sample photos, Members are agreeing to PetaPixel’s Sample Galleries Terms of Use.

Each gallery will include at least 25 sample photos taken in both the camera’s RAW format as well as the highest-quality JPEG. In some cases, such as is the case with the Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8, the number of samples will be substantially larger (that gallery has well over 100 samples). The team will always do its best to show a wide range of subjects and lighting conditions, too.

Where Can Members Find Sample Galleries?

Sample galleries will be published on a Member’s Only page and organized first by product type and then alphabetically. The files are delivered as a ZIP folder and can be downloaded any number of times by a member.

A link to Sample Galleries can be found on the website’s top navigation bar.

How Much is a PetaPixel Membership?

A PetaPixel Membership costs just $3 per month or $30 per year.

