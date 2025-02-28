Viltrox Announces Affordable $176 AF 25mm f/1.7 Air APS-C Lens

As part of the deluge of gear announced at CP+ this year, Viltrox announced the release of its latest lens, the AF 25mm f/1.7 Air APS-C.

Viltrox is known for its high-quality lenses that offer professional quality at an affordable price point. Mirrorless prime lenses are its specialty, and this latest lens fits right into the Viltrox family.

The AF 25mm f/1.7 Air APS-C lens is the third in what Viltrox calls the “Air Trinity.” Just like the previous two lenses in the Air Series: the AF 35mm f/1.7 Air and AF 56mm f/1.7 Air, all are offered for Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-Mount, or Fujifilm X-mount. The AF 25mm f/1.7 Air APS-C, as part of the Air series of lenses, is lightweight, weighing just 5.9 ounces (170 grams). It’s also compact at just 2.2 inches (56 millimeters) long with a maximum diameter of 2.5 inches (64 millimeters).

The APS-C lens’s 25mm focal length is equivalent to around 38mm in full-frame terms, so the lens tiptoes the line between a wide angle and a standard field of view. Viltrox intends the perspective to appeal for street, environmental portraits, still life, and indoor photography where the wide f/1.7 aperture can shine.

Viltrox AF 25mm f/1.7 Air APS-C Features

Despite its marketing as a budget-friendly price tag, the lens promises features common in more expensive competitors. Its glass is comprised of high-quality optics with ED and nano-coated lenses for sharp and vibrant results. The autofocus is powered by a silent STM motor that supports eye and face detection with a minimum focusing distance of 0.3 meters (11.8 inches). Also notable is its video performance, promising support for in-body stabilization combined with low distortion and minimal focus breathing.

The aperture of f/1.7 for soft bokeh is a strong selling point. The AF 25mm f/1.7 Air APS-C lens features nine aperture blades to achieve the sought-after round bokeh. The standard 52mm filter size supports extra creativity for filter users.

The lens includes a lotus-shaped hood for extra protection and flare reduction. Additional protection is noted in its design, which features a waterproof front lens with anti-fouling coating. The lens mount is also made of metal — hardened aluminum alloy — for extra durability.

An appreciable feature in a lens of this price point is the USB-C interface for firmware updates. The lens also has full electronic contacts of the mount to support full EXIF information transmission.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox AF 25mm f/1.7 Air APS-C lens coming in at a mere $176, is available now for Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-Mount, or Fujifilm X-mount.

Image credits: Viltrox