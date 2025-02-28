Viltrox Announces Affordable $176 AF 25mm f/1.7 Air APS-C Lens

Three camera lenses are floating against a light blue background with a stylized "Air" text in the middle. The lenses are positioned in different angles, showcasing their glass elements and metallic finishes.

As part of the deluge of gear announced at CP+ this year, Viltrox announced the release of its latest lens, the AF 25mm f/1.7 Air APS-C.

Viltrox is known for its high-quality lenses that offer professional quality at an affordable price point. Mirrorless prime lenses are its specialty, and this latest lens fits right into the Viltrox family.

The AF 25mm f/1.7 Air APS-C lens is the third in what Viltrox calls the “Air Trinity.” Just like the previous two lenses in the Air Series: the AF 35mm f/1.7 Air and AF 56mm f/1.7 Air, all are offered for Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-Mount, or Fujifilm X-mount. The AF 25mm f/1.7 Air APS-C, as part of the Air series of lenses, is lightweight, weighing just 5.9 ounces (170 grams). It’s also compact at just 2.2 inches (56 millimeters) long with a maximum diameter of 2.5 inches (64 millimeters).

The APS-C lens’s 25mm focal length is equivalent to around 38mm in full-frame terms, so the lens tiptoes the line between a wide angle and a standard field of view. Viltrox intends the perspective to appeal for street, environmental portraits, still life, and indoor photography where the wide f/1.7 aperture can shine.

A Sony camera with a lens attached is positioned against a light blue background featuring abstract lines and shapes. The camera has a textured grip and various buttons visible on the body.

A close-up of a black camera lens with markings "1:1.7 35mm ASPH ED IF" and "Image Stabilizer" against a light blue background with faint cursive writing. The lens has textured grip and shiny glass elements.

A black camera lens with "AF 25/1.7 E" written on it is centered against a light blue background. Blue cursive text partially visible in the background adds an artistic touch.

Viltrox AF 25mm f/1.7 Air APS-C Features

Despite its marketing as a budget-friendly price tag, the lens promises features common in more expensive competitors. Its glass is comprised of high-quality optics with ED and nano-coated lenses for sharp and vibrant results. The autofocus is powered by a silent STM motor that supports eye and face detection with a minimum focusing distance of 0.3 meters (11.8 inches). Also notable is its video performance, promising support for in-body stabilization combined with low distortion and minimal focus breathing.

The aperture of f/1.7 for soft bokeh is a strong selling point. The AF 25mm f/1.7 Air APS-C lens features nine aperture blades to achieve the sought-after round bokeh. The standard 52mm filter size supports extra creativity for filter users.

The lens includes a lotus-shaped hood for extra protection and flare reduction. Additional protection is noted in its design, which features a waterproof front lens with anti-fouling coating. The lens mount is also made of metal — hardened aluminum alloy — for extra durability.

An appreciable feature in a lens of this price point is the USB-C interface for firmware updates. The lens also has full electronic contacts of the mount to support full EXIF information transmission.

A Viltrox camera lens kit displayed on a white surface. Includes a lens, hood, caps, protective pouch, manual, and warranty card, alongside the Viltrox branded box.

Image of various types of camera lens elements arranged in a horizontal line with labels at the bottom. Includes aspherical, high-refractive index, and extra-low dispersion lenses. Text above highlights exceptional image quality and lens features.

The image shows an MTF graph with spatial frequency lines for 10 and 30 line pairs per millimeter. Two different aperture settings, F1.7 and F8, are compared with solid and dotted lines representing sagittal and meridional results.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox AF 25mm f/1.7 Air APS-C lens coming in at a mere $176, is available now for Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-Mount, or Fujifilm X-mount.

Image credits: Viltrox

