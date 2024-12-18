Viltrox’s AF 35mm f/1.7 Air is a Compact Prime for Nikon, Sony, and Fuji APS-C Cameras

Viltrox announced a new 35mm f/1.7 autofocus lens for Nikon Z, Sony E, and Fujifilm X-mount APS-C cameras that promises high quality in a compact and lightweight body.

Similar to how Nikon positioned its vision for APS-C optics, Viltrox says that the benefits of the smaller cropped sensor camera bodies have the right mix of lighter weight, lower cost, and solid image quality to appeal to entry-level photographers. This new lens is, as such, designed to fit into this value triangle with the promise of exceptional image quality and performance. It is also a member of what Viltrox calls its “Air” series, likely a term tied to the size and weight of the lens.

On that note, the Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 Air Series lens weighs 170g (about 6oz) and measures 64mm by 54.7mm (about 2.5 by 2.1 inches), the company touts the AF 35mm f/1.7 as small enough to fit into the palm of the hand or into a pocket. Knowing its target market, Viltrox says its lighter than most smartphones and yet promises to deliver “professional-grade” performance.

The Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 Air Series is constructed from 11 elements arranged into nine groups including a set of extra-low dispersion (ED) glass and aspheric elements which the company says minimizes distortion and chromatic aberration. At the time of publication, Viltrox’s website claimed a construction of nine elements arranged in eight groups while its official press materials stated 11 elements in nine groups, although PetaPixel believes the latter to be correct. It also features a multi-layer coating to reduce flare and ghosting.

The lens has a nine-bladed aperture which the company says produces smooth and artistic bokeh. The lens features full electronic communication with a Nikon, Fujifilm, and Sony mirrorless camera and autofocus is driven by a stepping motor.

Viltrox says that the standout feature of the lens is the wide-open f/1.7 aperture which is achieved despite the small size of the lens. It has an approximate equivalent focal length of 52mm on 35mm full-frame cameras and is thus ideal for a range of subjects and is especially ideal for portraiture. Sample images captured with the new optic can be seen on Viltrox’s website.

The Viltrox AF 35mm F1.7 Air Series lens is available starting today for $179.

Image credits: Viltrox