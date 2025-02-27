Viltrox Unveils Four New Prime Lenses and a Clever Charging Case

Kate Garibaldi

A group of people in a booth with various Viltrox camera lenses displayed on a table. Some individuals are wearing jackets and face masks. Bright lighting and a busy atmosphere suggest an exhibition or trade show setting.

This year’s CP+ in Yokohama, Tokyo, is the gift that keeps on giving. Viltrox provided attendees with a look at four brand new lenses and a new battery charging case.

As reported by DPReview and Digital Camera World, Viltrox is using social media in lieu of press releases to announce its latest gear. In a post to its Instagram, Viltrox shared images taken from its booth at CP+. These images show unreleased new products, which Viltrox says are “attracting the attention of countless photography enthusiasts and professionals.”

The Instagram caption lists the names of each new lens, which is all the information known thus far about these latest releases. However, looking at the Instagram post and the moniker series each lens is listed under, one can ascertain at least some details.

The first lens shown at CP+ is the Viltrox AF 35 mm f/1.2 LAB FE. The LAB series is Viltrox’s top-of-the-line performance glass, promising the company’s best optical performance. With an aperture of f/1.2, this could be another great option for photographers who want fast glass that doesn’t cost much money.

Previous LAB series lenses such as the AF 135mm f/1.8 FE, a great E-mount prime lens that punches far above its weight. Speaking of the AF 135mm f/1.8 LAB lens, Viltrox unveiled at CP+ that it will bring this lens to Nikon Z mount, providing Nikon shooters an alternative to the fantastic but pricey Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena.

A display of various Viltrox camera lenses is arranged on a table. The lenses are mostly white, with different sizes and labels indicating focal lengths, such as 25mm and 65mm. The brand name "Viltrox Cine" is visible on a black stand.

Two Viltrox camera lenses displayed on a clear stand with labels "LAB" and "Pro." The lens on the left is marked "AF 35/1.2 FE" and the one on the right "AF 85/1.4 FE." The background is blurred, highlighting the lenses.

A display of Viltrox camera lenses set up on a white counter at an exhibition. Several people are in the background, and there are banners and QR codes on the walls. The Viltrox logo is prominently displayed on the counter.

A person wearing a cap and mask examines a professional camera rig on a tripod at a trade show. The setup includes a large lens, external monitor, and various equipment. Viltrox branding is visible in the background.

Display of various Viltrox camera lenses on a white and black booth. Lenses are arranged on stands with the Viltrox logo, and a small sign with lens information is visible.

Display of Viltrox camera lenses on a white counter with red signs. Each lens has a black body with a petal-shaped hood. Blurred background includes bright colors and text signs.

Next on the list is the Viltrox AF 50mm f/2 FE/Z. This lens for Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount has no special moniker, so it seems just to be a “regular” addition to Viltrox’s lineup.

It’s a similar story with the third new Viltrox lens, the AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro FE. Contrasting the LAB series, prior Pro series lenses such as the AF 75mm f/1.2 Pro feature a weather-resistant design as well as autofocus systems suitable for video with minimal breathing. However, they don’t promise the same performance as the flagship LAB lenses.

White Viltrox battery chargers with small digital displays are on display on a counter. One charger has its lid open, showing a battery inside. The branding and logo are visible at the top left corner.

Viltrox produces relatively affordable lenses for mirrorless and cinema cameras. However, with no price information offered just yet, photographers can only go by Viltrox’s proven track record. It’s unlikely the company will change course with its general pricing strategy.

Dual-Bay Battery Charging Case

Finishing out the new gear from Viltrox is an addition to their already popular line of power accessories. Looking like something that Apple would have put out instead, it introduced a Dual-Bay Battery Charging Case series for Sony, Nikon, Canon, and Fujifilm.

The Dual-Bay Battery Charging Case offers a quick charge for 2320mAh — from empty to full in about two hours. The case also has a display on the front to precisely track the battery capacity. It also offers multiple charging protocol support compatible with PD3.0, QC, Samsung AFC, Huawei FCP, and Apple 2.4A. Viltrox’s announcement shared to their public Discord also explains that it will have seamless OEM and third-party battery compatibility. Weighing in it just 8.1 ounces (230 grams), it is another portable option for charging batteries on the go.

A white, box-shaped device with branding "Viltrox" on the top. The front displays a digital screen with numbers and symbols. The device has a modern, techy design and a textured surface.

A white GoPro battery charger with a digital display, open to reveal two charging batteries and a spare memory card. The device has "INPUT 5V 2.0A" written on its side, positioned against a light grid background.

Pricing and Availability

Further details including the pricing and availability for these latest Viltrox lenses is not yet known. However, the Viltrox Dual-Bay Battery Charging Case is available now for $69.99.

Image credits: Viltrox

