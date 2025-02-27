Selfies Lead to Arrest of Men Who Allegedly Robbed Pro Athletes’ Homes

Selfies led to the arrest of criminals allegedly responsible for a string of high-profile burglaries targeting celebrity athletes’ homes last year.

According to a report by CNN, investigators used cell phone records, GPS, and iCloud data to track down the suspects believed to be involved in the theft of millions of dollars worth of luxury items from celebrity athletes.

The athletes were later identified as NBA forward Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks and NFL quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, an unsealed federal criminal complaint has now revealed that selfies became the crucial evidence needed to arrest the suspects.

In one selfie, three men pose with a collection of watches and a safe reportedly stolen from the home of Milwaukee Bucks player Portis. In another photograph, four different men pose with items taken from Burrow’s home.

The suspects are all allegedly linked to a Chilean burglary ring believed to be responsible for a series of back-to-back break-ins at the homes of professional athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, as well as an unnamed Tampa Bay Buccaneers player.

Authorities believe the international gang traveled across the U.S., targeting professional athletes’ homes for burglary. The suspects are accused of orchestrating break-ins while the athletes were away for games, leading major sports organizations like the NFL, NBA, and NHL to caution players about the potential threat.

In the case of Portis’ home, the thieves allegedly stole a safe and designer bags valued at over $1.4 million.

Investigators uncovered photos allegedly linking the men to the burglaries of Portis’ and Burrow’s homes after performing a forensic analysis of an iCloud account and a phone connected to some of the crime scenes.

The FBI says Pablo Zuniga Cartes, Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, and Bastian Jimenez Frerault allegedly took a selfie posing with stolen goods “minutes after the burglary” of Portis’ home in River Hills, Wisconsin, on November 2.

“I observed photographs of four Hispanic males with several watches, necklaces, a ring, a damaged safe, and burglary tools,” an FBI agent wrote.

Investigators identified Cartes as the man wearing a Kansas City Chiefs shirt in the photo and claim he allegedly boasted about his previous involvement in the burglaries of Kelce’s and Mahomes’ properties through his outfit choice.

CNN also reports that a similar selfie was uncovered during a search of a cell phone connected to the burglary of Cincinnati Bengals player Joe Burrow, and this photo also helped the FBI arrest the suspects.

The selfie reportedly features three suspects posing with stolen jewelry and luxury items taken from Burrow’s Cincinnati home in December. Among the items displayed are a jeweled necklace inscribed with “JB9” alongside a Nike swoosh and a diamond necklace featuring the number “9” — the jersey number Burrow wears for the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals.

Image credits: Header photo via U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida, and center photo via U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.