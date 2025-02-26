A Closer Look at the Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 and 85mm f/1.4 Lenses and Their Unique Promises

Jeremy Gray

Two black camera lenses with yellow marking details stand on a stone surface. The background features a soft-focus landscape with mountains and a clear sky.

Zeiss unveiled its heavily teased Otus lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras, revealing not only the expected Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 but a longer Otus ML 85mm f/1.4. Let’s look closer at the two new premium manual focus primes for E, RF, and Z-mount cameras.

Although Zeiss’ press release focused heavily on the Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 and offered little by way of specifics for the accompanying Otus ML 85mm f/1.4, now that the veil has been lifted, we know just about everything about each lens, at least on paper. PetaPixel‘s hands-on impressions of the Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 will arrive very soon.

A person holding a large owl with bright orange eyes. The owl has brown and white feathers with a speckled pattern. The background is blurred, with people and a stone wall visible.

Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 and 85mm f/1.4 Specifications

Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 Versus the Competition

The Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 features 14 elements in 11 groups and a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm. Of these 14 elements, there are two pieces of aspherical glass and four made of special glass with anomalous partial dispersion.

Diagram of a camera lens cross-section is shown. It highlights three parts: Distagon design (black), aspheric optical surface (cyan), and lens made of special glass with anomalous dispersion (purple). Text labels these features on the right.

Zeiss says that the aspherical lenses ensure sharpness throughout the entire focusing range and across the frame. These specialized elements also minimize spherical aberration and reduce other optical aberrations. PetaPixel will shortly find out whether the lens lives up to these ambitious promises.

The Otus ML is a “Distagon” lens, which relies upon a longtime Zeiss optical design for SLR cameras requiring a long back focal distance. While that is no longer an issue with modern mirrorless camera designs, Distagon lenses remain “ideal for mirrorless system cameras thanks to their optimized ray path.”

“Even with longer focal lengths, the high-performance Distagon optical design enables consistently good correction all the way to the corners of the image and very low field curvature,” Zeiss promises.

What’s clear even on paper is that the Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 is a relatively large 50mm portrait prime lens. The lens is about 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) long without its fairly big lens hood attached, which is longer than Sony’s 50mm f/1.4 GM and Canon’s 50mm f/1.4 L VCM by one and four millimeters. The Zeiss lens is 11 millimeters longer than the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4. However, that affordable lens is not quite competing in the same space as Sony, Canon, and now Zeiss — Nikon’s flagship 50mm prime is the super-long (150 millimeters) Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S, which is faster.

Woman with wavy brown hair and a neutral expression stands indoors near a reflective surface. She is illuminated by soft lighting, with a blurred chandelier in the background, creating a warm, elegant ambiance.

The Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 weighs up to 718 grams (1.6 pounds), depending on the lens mount. The E-mount version is 677 grams (1.5 pounds), while Sony’s 50mm f/1.4 GM weighs 516 grams (1.1 pounds). The RF version of the new Otus weighs 697 grams (1.5 pounds), nearly 120 grams heavier than Canon’s RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM lens.

Of course, all these first-party lenses feature autofocus. In contrast, Zeiss, as is tradition, has maintained the manual focus design of its original Otus lenses for Canon EF and Nikon F DSLR cameras. That is not necessarily a downside, though. For the photographers and videographers Zeiss targets with its Otus ML series lenses, this is addition by subtraction, which we will get into in the next section.

A woman with long, reddish-brown hair and blue eyes looks directly at the camera. She is wearing a black turtleneck and earrings, set against a dark background.

How the Zeiss Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 Compares to Its Peers

As for the Otus ML 85mm f/1.4, which won’t arrive until later this year, the story is much the same: fancy glass in a relatively large lens.

The lens features 15 elements across 11 groups and incorporates two aspherical elements and five with anomalous partial dispersion. Zeiss notes that this lens features “relatively few glass-air surfaces,” and builds upon a nearly 100-year-old legacy of “Sonnar” optical design created in 1930 by Dr. Ludwig Bertele.

Diagram of a camera lens showing internal structure and design elements. The left side visually represents the lens, while the right side outlines components such as Sonnar Design, aspheric optical surfaces, and special glass with partial dispersion.

“Its high speed and high contrast helped give the lens its name, which is derived from the word “sun,” the symbol of maximum brightness. You continue to find the aforementioned benefits with modern lenses in the normal and telephoto ranges whose optical design is based on this basic type,” Zeiss explains.

The Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 weighs 1,033 grams (2.29 pounds) for the E mount version and 1,061 grams (2.34 pounds) for the Nikon Z one, with the RF slotting in between at 1,055 grams. The RF version is the shortest at 126 millimeters (4.96 inches), while the Z version is the longest at 129 millimeters (5.07 inches).

Canon and Nikon don’t have 85mm f/1.4 lenses for their mirrorless cameras, opting instead for 85mm f/1.2 primes. However, Sony’s 85mm f/1.4 GM II ($1,800) provides a practical comparison point. It is impressively compact, measuring just 107.3 millimeters (4.2 inches) long and weighing 642 grams (1.4 pounds).

Close-up of a person's hands resting on their knees. The individual is wearing blue corduroy pants and a dark sweater. The hands are open, fingers slightly spread, and appear well-worn, suggesting maturity or age.

If you’re curious, the Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 L USM ($2,800) weighs 1,195 grams (2.63 pounds) and is 117.3 millimeters (4.62 inches) long. Nikon’s $2,800 Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S weighs 1,160 grams (2.6 pounds) and is 141.5 millimeters (5.6 inches) long.

In both cases, with the Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 and Otus ML 85mm f/1.4, Zeiss’ new manual focus lenses are relatively larger, heavier, and more expensive than first-party alternatives while omitting autofocus capabilities.

A serene seascape features jagged rocks protruding from the ocean, with gentle waves lapping around them. The sky is overcast, casting a muted light over the scene. Distant cliffs are faintly visible through a soft mist.

The Unique Selling Points of Otus ML

However, as mentioned, Zeiss believes the appeal of its new Otus ML lenses is heightened, not reduced, by their relatively old-school designs and features. Like their DSLR predecessors, the lenses target extreme optical performance with precise mechanical engineering and high-end build quality.

A person with a floral hair accessory and tattooed arm smiles while looking through a camera on a tripod. The scene is warmly lit, and the background is softly blurred.
Zeiss Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 in use

Photographers who yearn for all-metal lenses with carefully machined focusing rings have found little to be excited about in the mirrorless age. Sure, lenses have never been better regarding sharpness, control over aberrations, and autofocus performance. Still, some photographers not only want a bit more sharpness but also want a lens that operates more like lenses of the distant past.

“Manual focusing is more than a method — it’s an opportunity to connect deeply with your craft, giving you unparalleled control and creative freedom,” Zeiss promises. “With Zeiss Otus ML lenses, manual focusing becomes an experience itself.”

A person wearing a brown cap and glasses is holding a camera up to their face, taking a photo at a beach during sunset. The scene is calm with soft orange lighting and the ocean in the background.

The Otus ML lenses feature a smooth metal focus ring based on a helicoid mechanism, meaning the focus is mechanically linked. Many mirrorless camera lenses are focus-by-wire, meaning the focus is electronically controlled and not directly connected to a specific focus ring position. It often feels sloppy and unsatisfying.

A person in a gray jacket takes a photo with a camera while standing by a body of water. The background features a skyline of tall buildings under a cloudy sky, suggesting a cityscape.

“This new lens from Zeiss is simply stunning! Incredibly sharp and precise, with a wonderfully lightweight feel in hand. The fully metal focusing ring? An absolute tactile delight — it’s a joy to use!” says Zeiss ambassador Wolf-Peter Steinheisser.

Close-up of a piano's interior, focusing on the strings and tuning pins. The strings are aligned diagonally, with red and blue felt strips visible underneath. The gold frame provides a contrasting background, creating a detailed and vibrant image.

Pricing and Availability: Zeiss Quality Does Not Come Cheaply

It’s a big ask to have photographers give up modernities like autofocus. Zeiss asks more than that, though, as its new Otus ML lenses are relatively more costly than first-party options, too. The Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 is $2,500, while the Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 is $3,000. That’s a hefty chunk of change, although less than the asking price of Zeiss’ Otus DSLR lenses, the 55mm f/1.4 and 85mm f/1.4 versions of those are nearly $4,000.

Will photographers answer the call? Are they itching for a photography experience that most modern photo companies are, for a wide array of reasons, unwilling to provide? And, perhaps more importantly, do the new Zeiss Otus ML lenses deliver that desired experience and quality? PetaPixel‘s Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 Review will arrive very soon, and an Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 Review will follow when the lens nears its release later this year.

Image credits: Zeiss

