Zeiss Unveils Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 and 85mm f/1.4 Primes for E, RF, and Z Mounts

After a series of “owlsome” teasers, some of which spilled a lot of beans, Zeiss has taken all the wraps off not only a new Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 prime lens, but an Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 lens slated to arrive later this year.

Each new Zeiss Otus ML lens promises “exceptional optical performance and precision” for full-frame mirrorless cameras, including Canon, Nikon, and Sony models. The all-metal Otus ML lenses are built to endure the rigors of professional photography and promise exceptional image quality.

Both lenses feature an apochromatic design to ensure excellent color fidelity and minimize chromatic aberrations. Each features Zeiss T* anti-reflective coating to reduce reflections and flare, further improving color accuracy and overall rendering.

Like the original Zeiss Otus lenses for DSLR cameras, which came in 28mm, 55mm, 85mm, and 100mm focal lengths, the new Otus ML primes are manual focus only. Each Otus ML features a smooth metal focus ring with a precision helicoid drive, which Zeiss says facilitates extremely accurate focus. Both new primes also have manual aperture control rings, which can be de-clicked for video.

The 50mm f/1.4 features 14 lens elements arranged into 11 groups. The lens can focus as close as 0.5 meters (19.7 inches), resulting in a maximum magnification ratio of 1:7.3. The focus ring rotates 259.5 degrees.

The Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 is a large 50mm prime lens. It is approximately 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) long, although the Nikon Z version is 102 millimeters (four inches) long. The lens’s maximum diameter is 77.4 millimeters (three inches) and accepts 67mm front filers. The metal, weather-sealed lens tips the scales at 677 to 718 grams (1.5 to 1.6 pounds) depending on the lens mount, with the E-mount version being the lightest.

For the sake of comparison, Sony’s 50mm f/1.4 G Master lens, which of course has autofocus, weighs 516 grams (1.1 pounds) and is 96 millimeters (3.8 inches) long. Canon’s RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM weighs 580 grams (1.3 pounds) and is 99 millimeters (3.9 inches) long. Finally, Nikon’s somewhat unusual Z 50mm f/1.4 lens, which is shockingly affordable at under $500, weighs a scant 422 grams (0.9 pounds) and is 89 millimeters (3.5 inches) long.

Speaking of prices, the Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 lens will cost $2,500. Sony’s and Canon’s 50mm f/1.4 primes are $1,300 and $1,400. Although the new Otus lens is much more expensive than competing 50mm f/1.4 primes on E, RF, and Z mount cameras, it is much cheaper than the Zeiss Otus 55mm f/1.4 ZE and ZF.2 lenses for Canon EF and Nikon F DSLRs, as those lenses are an eye-watering $3,990.

Zeiss believes its new Otus ML lenses separate themselves from the competition through premium optical performance and precise mechanical engineering. Unsurprisingly, Zeiss Ambassadors Mo Xie and Wolf-Peter Steinheisser agree.

“The unparalleled excellence of the Zeiss Otus ML lens makes it nearly impossible to find any flaws in the images it captures,” says photographer Mo Xie. “Its remarkable sharpness and true-to-life colors are exactly what I need as a professional photographer — to preserve the essence of moments, people, and things as they truly are.”

“This new lens from Zeiss is simply stunning!” agrees fellow ambassador Wolf-Peter Steinheisser. “Incredibly sharp and precise, with a wonderfully lightweight feel in hand. The fully metal focusing ring? An absolute tactile delight — it’s a joy to use!”

Sample Images

Zeiss Otus ML Pricing and Availability

Photographers itching for a modern Zeiss Otus lens for their full-frame mirrorless cameras won’t need to wait long for the 50mm f/1.4 lens. The Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 begins shipping this spring for $2,499. The Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 will arrive “later in 2025” for $2,799, although it is also available for preorder now.

There are undoubtedly more Otus ML lenses in the works, as Zeiss specifically calls its new 50mm and 85mm f/1.4 lenses “the start” of the new Otus ML series.

Image credits: Zeiss