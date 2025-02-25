Zeiss Unveils Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 and 85mm f/1.4 Primes for E, RF, and Z Mounts

Two black camera lenses with blue accents are displayed against a white background. The lenses are marked with specifications and branding, featuring a sleek, modern design. One lens is larger than the other, both positioned at a slight angle.

After a series of “owlsome” teasers, some of which spilled a lot of beans, Zeiss has taken all the wraps off not only a new Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 prime lens, but an Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 lens slated to arrive later this year.

Each new Zeiss Otus ML lens promises “exceptional optical performance and precision” for full-frame mirrorless cameras, including Canon, Nikon, and Sony models. The all-metal Otus ML lenses are built to endure the rigors of professional photography and promise exceptional image quality.

Close-up of a Zeiss camera lens with a black body, blue accent, and yellow markings. The text on the lens reads "Apo Distagon 1.4/50" and features a blue Zeiss logo. The lens is tilted slightly to the left.
Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4

Both lenses feature an apochromatic design to ensure excellent color fidelity and minimize chromatic aberrations. Each features Zeiss T* anti-reflective coating to reduce reflections and flare, further improving color accuracy and overall rendering.

A Zeiss camera lens with a sleek black finish, featuring engraved details and a blue logo. The lens elements are visible through the front glass, and there are various measurement markings around the barrel.
Zeiss Otus ML 85mm f/1.4. Although specifics aren’t available, it’s clear the 85mm f/1.4 lens will have a wider diameter than the 50mm f/1.4 prime and accept 77mm filters instead of 67mm ones.

Like the original Zeiss Otus lenses for DSLR cameras, which came in 28mm, 55mm, 85mm, and 100mm focal lengths, the new Otus ML primes are manual focus only. Each Otus ML features a smooth metal focus ring with a precision helicoid drive, which Zeiss says facilitates extremely accurate focus. Both new primes also have manual aperture control rings, which can be de-clicked for video.

Two black camera lenses with brand and model text "Otus 1.4/50" and "Otus 1.4/85" in yellow. Both lenses have focus distance scales and are shown standing upright on a white background.

The 50mm f/1.4 features 14 lens elements arranged into 11 groups. The lens can focus as close as 0.5 meters (19.7 inches), resulting in a maximum magnification ratio of 1:7.3. The focus ring rotates 259.5 degrees.

Three black camera lenses are aligned diagonally side by side against a white background. They feature blue accents around the lens mounts, and the brand logo is visible on each lens barrel.
The Zeiss Otus ML series comes in E, RF, and Z mount versions.

The Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 is a large 50mm prime lens. It is approximately 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) long, although the Nikon Z version is 102 millimeters (four inches) long. The lens’s maximum diameter is 77.4 millimeters (three inches) and accepts 67mm front filers. The metal, weather-sealed lens tips the scales at 677 to 718 grams (1.5 to 1.6 pounds) depending on the lens mount, with the E-mount version being the lightest.

A person with a floral hair accessory and tattooed arm smiles while looking through a camera on a tripod. The scene is warmly lit, and the background is softly blurred.
Zeiss Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 in use

For the sake of comparison, Sony’s 50mm f/1.4 G Master lens, which of course has autofocus, weighs 516 grams (1.1 pounds) and is 96 millimeters (3.8 inches) long. Canon’s RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM weighs 580 grams (1.3 pounds) and is 99 millimeters (3.9 inches) long. Finally, Nikon’s somewhat unusual Z 50mm f/1.4 lens, which is shockingly affordable at under $500, weighs a scant 422 grams (0.9 pounds) and is 89 millimeters (3.5 inches) long.

Two camera lenses with black bodies are positioned on a rocky surface outdoors, with a blurred background of trees and a blue sky. The lens on the left is slightly tilted, showcasing its glass front.

Speaking of prices, the Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 lens will cost $2,500. Sony’s and Canon’s 50mm f/1.4 primes are $1,300 and $1,400. Although the new Otus lens is much more expensive than competing 50mm f/1.4 primes on E, RF, and Z mount cameras, it is much cheaper than the Zeiss Otus 55mm f/1.4 ZE and ZF.2 lenses for Canon EF and Nikon F DSLRs, as those lenses are an eye-watering $3,990.

A person wearing a red coat and hat uses a camera with a long lens to photograph a row of brick buildings. The scene is set outdoors with sunlight filtering through bare tree branches in the background.
Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 in use

Zeiss believes its new Otus ML lenses separate themselves from the competition through premium optical performance and precise mechanical engineering. Unsurprisingly, Zeiss Ambassadors Mo Xie and Wolf-Peter Steinheisser agree.

“The unparalleled excellence of the Zeiss Otus ML lens makes it nearly impossible to find any flaws in the images it captures,” says photographer Mo Xie. “Its remarkable sharpness and true-to-life colors are exactly what I need as a professional photographer — to preserve the essence of moments, people, and things as they truly are.”

“This new lens from Zeiss is simply stunning!” agrees fellow ambassador Wolf-Peter Steinheisser. “Incredibly sharp and precise, with a wonderfully lightweight feel in hand. The fully metal focusing ring? An absolute tactile delight — it’s a joy to use!”

Sample Images

Woman with wavy brown hair and a neutral expression stands indoors near a reflective surface. She is illuminated by soft lighting, with a blurred chandelier in the background, creating a warm, elegant ambiance.

A person in a red shirt and checkered shorts hangs upside down from a roller coaster track above a body of water, with the track reflecting in the water. The sky is tinged with pink and blue hues.

A cyclist in a black and white outfit rides a road bike on a paved path. The background features a scenic sunset with a mostly cloudy sky. The rider is wearing a helmet and sunglasses, leaning forward in an aerodynamic position.

A woman partially obscured by green leaves gazes to the side. Her face is highlighted by sunlight filtering through the foliage, casting shadows and creating a serene, contemplative mood.

Close-up of a person's hands resting on their knees. The individual is wearing blue corduroy pants and a dark sweater. The hands are open, fingers slightly spread, and appear well-worn, suggesting maturity or age.

Close-up of a piano's interior, focusing on the strings and tuning pins. The strings are aligned diagonally, with red and blue felt strips visible underneath. The gold frame provides a contrasting background, creating a detailed and vibrant image.

A woman with long, reddish-brown hair and blue eyes looks directly at the camera. She is wearing a black turtleneck and earrings, set against a dark background.

A woman with tattoos and glasses stands in a bookstore, wearing a sleeveless top and holding a white mug. She is looking at a book in her hands. Shelves filled with more books and soft lighting are in the background.

A person holding a large owl with bright orange eyes. The owl has brown and white feathers with a speckled pattern. The background is blurred, with people and a stone wall visible.

A woman in a black top and dark pants leans against a graffitied wall in an alley. She gazes into the distance with one leg slightly bent. The foreground is blurred with abstract patterns.

A person wearing a bright pink hoodie with text and a graphic stands smiling against a colorful graffiti wall. They hold an orange beverage in one hand, appearing cheerful and relaxed.

A person in a brown coat and gray beanie stands on a leaf-covered path, looking up at the autumn leaves. Tall trees create a canopy overhead, with vibrant yellow and green foliage. The scene is peaceful and atmospheric.

A person in a brown coat and gray knit hat stands on a forest path, holding a red leaf to their face. The sun shines through the trees in the background, creating a warm and serene atmosphere.

Sunlight filters through a dense forest with tall pine trees and a ground covered in green undergrowth. The sunlight creates a soft, warm glow on the tree trunks, adding depth and texture to the tranquil woodland scene.

A reflective glass sphere rests on a stone pathway, capturing the inverted image of a tree-lined avenue with autumn foliage. The background is blurred, emphasizing the central focus on the crystal ball's reflections.

A concrete diving platform stands over an empty swimming pool with weathered blue paint. The ocean is visible in the background under a clear sky. The surrounding deck is reddish-brown, with metal railings along the pool's edge.

Ornate ceiling of a baroque church featuring a vibrant, intricate fresco with religious figures surrounded by gold embellishments and detailed carvings. The fresco predominantly displays warm colors and dynamic scenes that convey movement and divine themes.

A person with long blonde hair wearing a black lace top stands in a large, industrial indoor setting. They have white angel wings and the light creates a halo effect around them. The ceiling has large, arched windows.

A serene seascape features jagged rocks protruding from the ocean, with gentle waves lapping around them. The sky is overcast, casting a muted light over the scene. Distant cliffs are faintly visible through a soft mist.

Zeiss Otus ML Pricing and Availability

Photographers itching for a modern Zeiss Otus lens for their full-frame mirrorless cameras won’t need to wait long for the 50mm f/1.4 lens. The Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 begins shipping this spring for $2,499. The Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 will arrive “later in 2025” for $2,799, although it is also available for preorder now.

There are undoubtedly more Otus ML lenses in the works, as Zeiss specifically calls its new 50mm and 85mm f/1.4 lenses “the start” of the new Otus ML series.

Image credits: Zeiss

