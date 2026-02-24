Zeiss Otus ML 35mm f/1.4 Promises Photos With a Ton of Character

Almost one year to the day after unveiling the Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 and Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 manual focus primes for full-frame mirrorless cameras, Zeiss is back with its third new Otus prime for mirrorless cameras, the Otus ML 35mm f/1.4.

The Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 and Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 lenses marked Zeiss’ big return to photography and promised an entirely different, fresh experience to photographers. The Otus ML 35mm f/1.4 makes these same promises: excellent image quality, exceptional build quality, a pleasant manual focusing experience, and distinctive, character-filled image quality. The new 35mm prime is designed for street, travel, documentary, and landscape photography, while being fast enough to work well for more environmental portraiture than the longer 50mm and 85mm primes.

The Zeiss Otus ML series, including the new 35mm lens, promises natural color rendition, extreme sharpness, and Zeiss’ signature micro contrast. The lens features an advanced aspherical Distagon lens design that minimizes distortion and chromatic aberrations and, of course, features Zeiss T* coating to keep reflections and flare to a minimum. Zeiss calls the resulting image quality “nearly three-dimensional.” In total, the lens features 15 lens elements arranged across 11 groups. Like the other two Otus ML lenses, the new 35mm f/1.4 prime features a 10-bladed aperture.

The Otus ML 35mm f/1.4 has a focusing range of 0.3 meters (about a foot) to infinity, which results in a maximum magnification ratio of 1:5.7. The manual focus lens has a generous focus ring rotation angle of 257°, which is nearly as much as the 259.5° of the Otus ML 50mm f/1.4’s focus ring and a fair bit more than the 244° rotation on the Otus ML 85mm f/1.4. Like its longer siblings, the Otus ML 35mm f/1.4 is also not a focus-by-wire lens. Although a rarity in the mirrorless age, the new prime has fully mechanical focusing, which means that each focal distance is consistently, directly connected to a specific rotational angle of the focusing ring.

“The primary advantage [of manual focus] is that you control your story creation,” Zeiss explained of its decision to stick with manual focus designs for the Otus ML series. “You decide what it is you want to see in focus, the focus and depth of it. You control your story.”

The Otus ML 35mm f/1.4 ranges from 112 to 116 millimeters (4.4 to just under 4.6 inches) long, depending on its mount version, and has a maximum diameter of 77 millimeters (three inches). The E-mount version is the lightest at 698 grams (24.6 ounces), while the Z-mount version is the heaviest at 737 grams (26 ounces). The Canon RF-mount Otus ML 35mm f/1.4 slots in between the two, weighing 717 grams (25.3 ounces).

Looking at the other two Otus ML lenses for E-mount, the 50mm f/1.4 weighs 677 grams (23.9 ounces), and the 85mm f/1.4 prime is 1,033 grams (36.4 ounces). The Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 also accepts 67mm filters, like the 35mm f/1.4, while the bigger, beefier 85mm f/1.4 prime takes 77mm filters.

It is also worth noting that this is the first 35mm Otus lens Zeiss has ever made. The company’s older Otus series for DSLR cameras featured 28mm, 55mm, 85mm, and 100mm f/1.4 prime lenses. The widest of the four, the 28mm f/1.4, weighed 1,350 grams (47.6 ounces) and had a massive 95mm filter thread.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Zeiss Otus ML 35mm f/1.4 will be available through authorized retailers starting this spring for a suggested retail price of $2,299 (€2,399). The lens comes in Sony E, Canon RF, and Nikon Z mounts.

Image credits: Zeiss