The New York Bild Expo Adds Cristina Mittermeier and Peter McKinnon to List of More Than 100 Speakers

The Bild Expo, operated by B&H Photo, is returning to New York on June 17 and 18 at the Javits Center. Free for all to attend, the event will combine a show floor attended by major imaging brands such as Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Sony, and DJI with a docket of more than 100 speakers, including Peter McKinnon, Cristina Mittermeier, and the PetaPixel Podcast team.

B&H Photo says Bild, which is Yiddish for “image,” honors the enduring power of imagery in culture, communication and human connection.

After Photo Plus collapsed and its follow-up, Create NYC, also failed, it did not look like the future of photography-focused events in New York City would return. B&H Photo has, however, proven the opposite, with the Bild Expo as both manufacturers and attendees seem to resonate with what is being offered. Its list of sponsors is a whos-who of the biggest names in the industry and now its list of speakers is just as impressive, if not more so.

Bild Expo 2025 will feature over 100 speakers offering insights across photography, filmmaking, and content creation. The headliner this year is Cristina “Mitty” Mittermeier, a marine biologist, photographer, and co-founder of SeaLegacy. Mittermeier’s storytelling—featured by National Geographic and honored as a Sony Artisan of Imagery—merges urgent environmental advocacy with deeply human narratives, capturing the profound relationship between people and planet.

Joining Mittermeier is Peter McKinnon (globally renowned filmmaker, photographer and creator), Drex Lee (known for his viral “Epic 1 Shot” films which have drawn over six billion views), Lynsey Addario (Pulitzer Prize-winning and Emmy-nominated photojournalist, author and Nikon ambassador who has covered conflicts, humanitarian crises, and women’s issues for The New York Times and National Geographic), Thandiwe Muriu (award-winning Kenyan visual artist, explores the vibrant intersection of identity, culture and color in her acclaimed “Camo” series), Alex “Alexander the Great” Stemplewski (street photographer and social media innovator), Shuang Hu (actress, director and digital storyteller), Scott Kelby (best-selling author and founder of KelbyOne), and Kendall Vertes (artist and content creator of “Dance Moms” fame).

Additionally, The PetaPixel Podast team will be there for a “live” recording followed by a meet and greet with Chris Niccolls and Jordan Drake (more details to come).

Bild offers hands-on access to the latest cameras, lighting, audio, and post-production tools from 250+ top brands — 50% more this year than in Bild’s first run in 2023. There will also be live demos and workshops covering AI-driven editing, cinematic video production, lighting techniques, immersive audio capture, 16mm filmmaking, and more. Find portfolio and pitch reviews with leading photographers, publishers and agencies. Bild also will organize guided photo walks through NYC led by top industry ambassadors, offering hands-on tips and techniques while capturing the city’s energy along with after-hours networking events and a sports photography experience.

“Bild Expo brings the creative community together in a way that’s deeply personal and profoundly inspiring,” says Jeff Gerstel, Chief Marketing Officer at B&H. “It’s more than an event — it’s a spark for new ideas, new collaborations and new possibilities. We’re thrilled to open our doors once again to storytellers from around the world.”

As mentioned, Bild is free to attend and will take place in the Javits Center on June 17 and 18. Registration is open now.