Insta360’s Flow 2 Pro AI Tracker Lets the Gimbal Work with Android Phones

Insta360’s Flow 2 Pro, announced in January, enables the best tracking with an iPhone gimbal that PetaPixel has tested, but it was limited to iPhones only. That changes today with the optional AI Tracker add-on.

The solution is similar to how Hohem approached the design of its iSteady M7 gimbal: a separate camera connected to the gimbal that allows it to independently track subjects regardless of what phone is attached to the system. Using a USB-C connection that sits at the connection point for smartphones on the Flow 2 Pro (at the top of the gimbal’s neck), the new AI Tracker is designed to enable wider support across Android phone models.

Insta360 doesn’t say it’s just for Android users, however. The company says the AI Tracker gives the gimbal support with an extended range of apps on both iPhone and Android (although it wasn’t specific on those iPhone improvements).

The tracker relies entirely on Insta360’s AI tracking algorithms which it has been developing for several years and prior to its integration of Apple DockKit in the Flow Pro series.

“With advanced AI recognition, our AI Tracker keeps you perfectly framed, even in tricky environments. It’s designed to handle obstructions (like someone walking in front of your shot) with ease, intelligently remembering your subject (or subjects!), and keeping them in frame. This works with animals too! Try using Flow 2 Pro and our AI Tracker with cats, or dogs just as you would any normal subject,” Insta360 says.

Just like with the base unit and an iPhone, the AI Tracker communicates with the Insta360 app to allow for gesture control, however it’s not clear if the limitation of this feature not being available when shooting in ProRes Log on iPhone is true of Log capture on the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Also similar to Hohem’s approach, the AI Tracker has both a dedicated camera and a built-in LED light. Insta360’s attachment features three brightness levels and three color temperature settings.

The Insta360 Flow 2 Pro AI Tracker is available starting February 17th. It is available as a standalone add-on for $39.99 or can be bundled with the Flow 2 Pro gimbal as part of the AI Tracker Bundle for $179.

