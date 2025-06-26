Insta360 Flow 2 AI Gimbal Offers Many Flow 2 Pro’s Features for Less Money

In January, Insta360 revealed the Flow 2 Pro, an AI-powered smartphone gimbal aimed at enthusiast and pro content creators. Now, Insta360 has announced the Flow 2, an affordable, creator-friendly alternative.

The Insta360 Flow 2 offers many of the same features as the Flow 2 Pro, including AI-powered Deep Track 4.0 subject tracking technology, NFC one-tap pairing, Insta360 Mic Air support, a built-in spotlight, and a teleprompter mode. However, the Flow 2 Pro features some exclusive benefits, including a selfie mirror, a tracking ring light, a transparent motor design, Apple DockKit native tracking, 360-degree infinite pan tracking, and a free tilt mode. The DockKit integration may be a big deal for some creators, as it enables the Flow 2 Pro to utilize Apple’s own subject tracking technology on iPhone.

That said, Insta360 promises that Flow 2 delivers plenty of performance for users who want to share their stories, whether it is a travel vlog, videos of their kids playing, or even video calls on the go. The Flow 2 has built-in 3-axis stabilization, a sturdy selfie stick and tripod, and a 10-hour battery life.

“Flow 2 keeps the best of what creators love, now at a price that makes it more accessible than ever,” Insta360 says.

“With Flow 2, we’re taking everything we’ve learned from developing the Flow series, and making it easier for more people to create,” adds JK Liu, founder of Insta360. “It’s designed to make smartphone shooting that much better, packed full of features, while remaining portable and accessible.”

Flow 2 folds up to fit easily into a bag or large jacket pocket, and its internal battery can even charge the user’s phone while shooting. The Flow 2 weighs just under 350 grams (12.3 ounces) and folds down to 178 millimeters (seven inches) long.

While the Flow 2 Pro is built specifically for iPhone, the Flow 2 also works with Android devices. It works with a wide range of phones, including those that are between 6.9 and 10 millimeters (0.3 to 0.4 inches) thick and 64 to 84 millimeters (2.5 to 3.3 inches) wide. The Flow 2 features a USB-C port.

Once a phone is attached and paired with the Insta360 app, Insta360 promises that it will be very straightforward to use for capturing more dynamic and stable videos. A significant part of that is Deep Track 4.0, Insta360’s “smartest tracking tech.”

“The latest rendition of our AI tracking brings sweeping updates to subject identification (even when obstructed by obstacles), and better support for tracking full groups,” the company promises. “This works incredibly well if you’re vlogging with friends, or filming a group dance or performance, ensuring nobody is left out of shot!”

The Flow 2 also features the Pro Framing Grid. This leverages golden ratios to deliver users with nine different unique angles. Users simply tap the screen, and Flow 2 will accommodate the subject within the selected composition. And although the Flow 2 doesn’t leverage Apple’s DockKit, iPhone users still benefit from an optional Apple Watch control mode. Android users can use a second smartphone to remotely control the Flow 2, which would be feasible in a group vlogging setting.

“Flow 2 is an exciting addition to our gimbal lineup,” says Max Richter, Insta360’s co-founder and VP of marketing. “Its accessible pricing combined with plenty of exciting features really positions it as an everyday gimbal far ahead of the competition.”

Pricing and Availability

The Insta360 Flow 2 is available now, starting at $109.99 for the standard bundle or $129.99 for the AI Tracker Bundle. This AI Tracker enables subject tracking in third-party apps that do not natively support it. The tracker also includes a built-in spotlight for well-lit shots in low-light scenarios. For reference, the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro starts at $159.99, and the AI Tracker Bundle of that device is $179.99.

Image credits: Insta360