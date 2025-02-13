Wacom’s Redesigned Intuos Pro Pen Tablets Look Great for Photo Editing

Jeremy Gray

Three black drawing tablets of varying sizes are displayed vertically, each featuring buttons and dials. A stylus and a circular stylus holder are placed on the right. The background is plain white.

Lately, Wacom has focused primarily on pen display tablets, like last year’s Movink 13. The company’s bread-and-butter Intuos series has languished, but no longer. Wacom announced the brand new Intuos Pro series, promising the company’s most accurate pen performance to date.

While display tablets are great for photographers and illustrators, many users prefer to use their own high-end displays rather than something like a Cintiq. This is where a traditional pen tablet comes in, as it is a versatile tool that enables users to control their digital brushes and cursor using a pen. In the case of the new Intuos Pro, Wacom is using its latest Pro Pen 3 technology, the same tech used in the company’s high-end Cintiq Pro displays.

Wacom has wholly redesigned the latest Intuos Pro from the ground up, including working with the more precise Pro Pen 3 and a new chip and digitizer set. Wacom says it offers more accuracy, longer battery life, and improved controls compared to the Intuos Pro released in 2017.

A hand using a digital pen on a graphic tablet. The tablet has several buttons and a textured surface, while the pen is black and features a few buttons on its shaft. The setting is on a wooden table.

Although the new tablet ships with the Pro Pen 3, it also works with Wacom’s older pens if users have and prefer those. It also works with styluses made with EMR technology from companies like Pilot, Lamy, and Staedtler. There’s a pen for everyone, although the Pro Pen 3 looks like the best bet for photographers, given it features multiple customizable buttons that can be used to perform specific tasks in editing software.

“As software evolves, the need for precision increases. When we started to redesign our flagship product, we began with the foundation of precision,” said Koji Yano, Senior Vice President, Wacom Branded Business.

A person uses a stylus on a black drawing tablet with one hand, while their other hand adjusts dials on the tablet. A computer keyboard is visible at the top of the wooden desk.

The new Wacom Intuos Pro comes in three sizes: small (S), medium (M), and large (L). All three share the same basic design and pen functionality, albeit with different-sized drawing surfaces. The two larger sizes include 10 customizable ExpressKeys and a pair of control dials, while the smallest tablet has five keys and one dial.

Three Wacom Intuos Pro tablets in sizes small, medium, and large are displayed side by side. They are black and rectangular with touch-sensitive surfaces and buttons at the top. Sizes are indicated as 8.5x5.4in, 11.5x7.5in, and 14.8x10in.
It is worth noting how thin the tablets are at their thinnest points. Wacom says this is the result of developing a new chipset for this generation of pen tablets.

Although Wacom’s graphic above shows overall dimensions, the active surface area is of primary importance to photographers and other digital artists. By moving the buttons and dials to the top of the tablet, Wacom has been able to extend the size of the active area without making the tablet wider. Older Intuos tablets had controls on either side of the drawing area.

A person uses a stylus on a graphic tablet at a workstation. A keyboard and monitor showing a blurred image are nearby. The setting appears to be an office or a studio with a focus on digital art or design work.

The small tablet’s 16:9 active area is 7.4 x 4.1 inches (188 x 104 millimeters). The medium tablet’s active area is 10.4 x 5.8 inches (264 x 147 millimeters). Finally, rounding out the trio, the Wacom Intuos Pro L has a drawing surface area of 13.7 x 7.7 inches (348 x 196 millimeters).

The Wacom Intuos Pro supports right- or left-handed use and is compatible with Mac and Windows. The ExpressKeys and dials are customizable through accompanying software, and the tablet can be used either connected via USB-C or Bluetooth (5.3).

A person wearing glasses and a hat is sitting at a desk, working on a digital drawing tablet connected to a laptop and monitor. The room is dimly lit, with a lamp in the background and a leather chair nearby.

The redesigned Wacom Intuos Pro tablets will begin shipping this spring. They’re available to preorder now. The small tablet is $250, the medium costs $380, and the largest size is $500.

Image credits: Wacom

