Nikon’s 28-135mm f/4 Power Zoom Lens is Coming in April for $2,599

Nikon announced full details including pricing and availability for the Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ it announced last October. It will be arriving in April (just in time for the NAB show in Las Vegas) and will retail for $2,599.95.

“The first thing that grabs your attention is the appearance of this lens — the pronounced yellow ring around the bayonet and the bold typography on the barrel stand out, indicating its rightful place in a production environment,” Nikon says. “The Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ looks different than other Nikkor Z lenses, incorporating an updated design and precise controls made to augment the workflow of cinematographers and videographers, with maximum flexibility.”

The lens was designed “especially for video professionals” and features a mix of high-end optics, versatile zoom range, precise manual controls, and “agile handling.” It is the first dedicated Nikkor Z lens “designed to empower small-footprint productions and solo videographers with a lightweight cinematic tool that fulfills numerous roles.” It is also the first full-frame cinema lens Nikon has ever produced.

The lens features a construction of 18 elements arranged into 13 groups and an aperture range of f/4 through f/22 via a nine-bladed diaphragm. It also uses Nikon’s Meso Amorphous Coating which it says is its best for anti-reflection and it significantly reduces ghosts and flares. The autofocus system is driven by a stepping motor actuator and is optimized for video specifically with a design that promises to suppress focus breathing.

The lens has a minimum focus distance of 13.3 inches (0.34 meters) in the 28mm to 50mm range and 22.4 inches (0.57 meters) in the telephoto range. There are customizable L-Fn buttons on the side and top of the lens, too.

Nikon adds that support for linear MF drive enables smooth focusing and the internal zoom mechanism allows for the lens to change its angle of view without shifting the optic’s center of gravity. Speaking of zoom, one of the biggest selling points of this lens is the power zoom functionality. Zoom is enabled via the zoom rocker on the lens body or remotely from a computer, smartphone, or tablet using NX Tether, SnapBridge, or NX Field. It is also compatible with Nikon’s video grip accessory. The Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ has 11 selectable zoom speeds and a synchro mode enables simultaneous optical zoom and Hi-Res Zoom using a single control with video recording.

“There is a long history of professional cinematographers in Hollywood and beyond using NIKKOR lenses to bring their vision to life, and the new NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ builds upon this legacy, going a step further to provide exceptional versatility meeting the needs for today’s solo filmmakers,” Fumiko Kawabata, Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Planning, Nikon Inc., says.

The tripod foot is removable and it ships with a rectangular HB-116 lens hood which has a filter adjustment window that allows the front of the lens to be accessed even when it is attached.

The Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ lens will be available in April 2025 for $2,599.95. It will also be available as part of a bundle with the RED Komodo-X Z Mount camera.

