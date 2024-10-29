Nikon’s First-Ever Full-Frame Video Lens Is the Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 Power Zoom

Nikon announced that it is developing a new Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ lens. It’s the company’s first-ever, full-frame, video-centric lens and signifies a continued shift in the company’s direction first marked by the video features of the Z9 and then later via its acquisition of RED Cinema earlier this year.

Camera historians may be quick to point out that this is technically not Nikon’s first-ever foray into video optics. A long time ago, Nikon produced some “cinema” optics for C-mount, such as the Cine Nikkor 50mm f/1.8. Those are admittedly obscure and until now, the company focused its efforts on making at most hybrid lenses — but they were always photography-first. The Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ lens changes that.

The “PZ” in the product name stands for “power zoom,” meaning it will have an internal motor to smoothly manage the zoom range via the zoom rocker on the left side of the lens body. Nikon describes it as a standard zoom lens that is compatible with Nikon Z-mount full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras. It will feature both autofocus and manual focus.

“The Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ is a standard zoom lens with power zoom that covers the focal range from 28mm to 135mm. It is designed to provide ease of use and superior optical performance for video recording, supporting efficient recording for documentaries and location work by a solo videographer or small crew,” Nikon says.

The announcement does not include any further details and is simply a notification about its development, but the timing is interesting, especially considering Nikon’s new ownership of RED Cinema. However, given development timelines, the idea of the 28-135mm f/4 PZ likely predates the acquisition.

“Ever since Nikon took a huge step forward in terms of video capabilities with the Z9, a native power zoom has been one of the missing creative tools many professional videographers and cinematographers will require. The presence of a remote grip, the MC-N10, made me fairly certain a power zoom option was on the way,” Jordan Drake, PetaPixel‘s video expert, says of the announcement.

The MC-N10 was announced in May 2022 alongside the first massive Z9 firmware update that was so substantial it could have been a whole new camera. With that context, Nikon’s video ambitions go back much further than its 2024 relationship with RED Cinema. Still, now it appears that Nikon’s development has inertia.

“The resemblance to the Sony E-Mount 28-135mm f/4 is interesting,” Drake adds, referring to a lens that was first introduced by Sony over a decade ago.

“My big questions when we get our hands on a production sample will be the responsiveness of the zoom and focus rings, what functions are mechanical and which are electronic, and how parfocal the lens is. Regardless, the ability for video shooters to now smoothly zoom on Z-Mount adds some welcome flexibility for Nikon shooters.”

No pricing or expected release date was provided. Expect Nikon to share more information on the upcoming 28-135mm f/4 PZ lens when it is closer to release.

