Adobe Lightroom Updates Promise Better HDR Images and More Speed

Today at Adobe MAX Japan, the software giant announced updates to Adobe Lightroom and Adobe Camera Raw, bringing new features and improvements across the entire Lightroom ecosystem, from desktop to mobile.

The most widespread improvement is the general availability of Adaptive Profiles in Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, Lightroom for mobile (iOS and Android), Lightroom for web, and Adobe Camera Raw. Announced at Adobe MAX in Miami last October for Adobe Camera Raw, Adaptive Profiles utilize artificial intelligence to non-destructively improve images in just one click.

AI analyzes the user’s image and then selectively adjusts tones and colors to improve the look of the photo and provides photographers with an enhanced but still natural and realistic starting point for further editing. This profile is dynamic, intelligent, and very effective based on PetaPixel‘s experience. The AI makes subtle, dynamic tweaks to various image editing settings, like exposure, shadows, highlights, curves, and the color mixer, although all the settings remain in a neutral position for the user.

Adaptive Profiles are now available in all versions of Lightroom. It is also worth noting that the Adaptive Profile supports high-dynamic range (HDR) photo editing, which is something Adobe’s standard profiles cannot do.

Another feature that debuted last October is back in the limelight. At MAX, Adobe previewed an AI-powered Distraction Removal tool, although it was not generally available to users. Today, it is available in early access in Adobe Camera Raw and will be arriving soon in Lightroom.



Distraction Removal is a one-click solution to remove common distractions from a photo, including unwanted people, wires, and other distracting objects. The tool relies upon artificial intelligence to analyze an image and identity and remove potential distractions. Unlike the Adaptive Profiles, this is a generative tool since it must replace pixels with new ones. It is also recommended to be used with other existing removal tools. Adobe notes that another similar distraction removal feature was announced recently, the one for removing reflections from windows the company previewed in December.

Other improvements include powerful new organization tools in Lightroom for the web, including a new duplicate identifying tool being added to the existing Clean Up tool. Clean Up can also track down blurry photos, screenshots, and other unwanted photos in a user’s online library.

Lightroom Classic users are getting additional love. There is a new Focus Point Selection tool for working with a tethered camera. This tool allows users to change their camera’s autofocus mode and click on the desired subject in the frame.

“No more fiddling with Auto Focus or manual near/far focus buttons — just point and click to get the right focus every time,” Adobe promises. The feature is available for supported Canon, Nikon, and Sony cameras.

Lightroom Classic is getting continued performance improvements. Adobe specifically calls out better responsiveness while brushing masks, rotating crop angles, and adjusting white balance, especially when working with images that have many masks. There are also optimizations for reading and accessing folders in the user’s catalog.



For Lightroom on mobile (iOS), there are improvements to sharing functionality. On iPhone and Android, Lightroom now features a ‘Select Background’ too. Finally, regular Lightroom now supports dual monitors, a feature Lightroom Classic has long supported.

Image credits: Adobe