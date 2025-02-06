Blue Ghost Spacecraft Captures Epic Video of Earth on its Way to the Moon

The Blue Ghost spacecraft that is soon to land on the Moon continues to capture jaw-dropping imagery from its position orbiting Earth, this time in the form of a spell-binding video.

Last week, Blue Ghost uploaded a beautiful blue marble photo of Earth but the latest imagery shows the metallic spacecraft in the foreground as half the world glows behind it.

T-5 days until Blue Ghost says goodbye to Earth! With the accuracy we achieved on our first two burns, we were able to skip the third Earth orbit maneuver. Blue Ghost is already in a good position to perform our trans-lunar injection in just under a week. Our #GhostRiders… pic.twitter.com/lMHpr8ix14 — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) February 3, 2025

Captioning the video, Firefly Aerospace, the company operating Blue Ghost, reveals that it will leave the Earth’s orbit in less than five days.

“With the accuracy we achieved on our first two burns, we were able to skip the third Earth orbit maneuver. Blue Ghost is already in a good position to perform our trans-lunar injection in just under a week,” writes Firefly Aerospace.

Blue Ghost will guide itself into the Moon’s orbit where it will stay for about two weeks until it attempts a landing on the lunar surface on March 2.

The mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. It is carrying 10 scientific investigations and technology demonstrations. It is also hoping to capture the first ever photo of a sunset from the Moon’s perspective.

But before all that, Blue Ghost has to stick a successful landing on the Moon which is made all the more difficult by the lack of atmosphere on Earth’s natural satellite. Last year, a Japanese craft crash-landed on the Moon and lost contact.

Digital Trends notes that the Blue Ghost lander is about 2 meters tall and 3.5 meters wide and will touch down near a volcanic feature called Mons Latreille.

“This mission embodies the bold spirit of NASA’s Artemis campaign — a campaign driven by scientific exploration and discovery,” says NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy.

“Each flight we’re a part of is a vital step in the larger blueprint to establish a responsible, sustained human presence at the moon, Mars, and beyond. Each scientific instrument and technology demonstration brings us closer to realizing our vision.”