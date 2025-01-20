Fuji’s Latest Instant Cam to Get Hybrid ‘Evo-lution’ is the Instax Wide Evo

Fujifilm announced the Instax Wide Evo Hybrid Instant Camera which combines the company’s Instax line of instant cameras with its smartphone printers in one package.

Following in the footsteps of the Instax Mini Evo from 2022, the Evo line combines instant film cameras with the ability to select, share, edit, and store digital photos in one camera body. Fujifilm says the Wide Evo takes that a step further with the ability to take wide format images that print onto Instax Wide instant film as well as “a host of other advanced capabilities designed to enhance the photographic image-taking experience.”

The new camera has the widest lens on any Instax instant camera at an equivalent 16.67mm. Fujifilm says it offers the choice between taking images at the standard width or an even wider mode. Just like the Instax Mini Evo, the Instax Wide Evo has 10 lens effects and 10 film effect options for 100 different combinations that can then be fine-tuned with “Degree Control” which lets users determine the degree to which each lens effect is applied to an image.

Wide Evo also has five film styles: a cinematic look with black bars across the top and bottom of the image, a classic film strip look, a traditional date/time stamp

format, a retro contact sheet look, and a vintage collodion process effect.

The camera has a 3.5-inch LCD monitor on the back of the camera since it is, technically, a digital camera, and from it, users can add effects, edit, print, and adjust image settings. Fujifilm says that the camera can print up to 100 photos per charge and it has a microSD card slot to store images for later (in addition to the built-in memory in the camera that is pretty small, holding only about 45 photos).

The new Instax Wide Evo promises to output “high-quality prints” directly from the camera but they can also be printed from an iOS or Android smartphone using the Instax Wide Evo smartphone app. The app also unlocks additional features for the camera such as remote shooting and what Fujifilm calls “additional image enhancement options.”

Fujifilm also added a new “Discover” feed in the app, which is a social media experience of sorts, showcasing images uploaded by other Wide Evo users in a photo gallery format.

New Brushed Metallics Instant Film

Along with the new Instax Wide Evo, Fujifilm also announced a new Brushed Metallics film pack which features metallic, dark gradient borders. These are available in a 10-pack and are compatible with all Instax Wide cameras, the Link Wide printer, and the Wide Evo.

Pricing and Availability

The Instax Wide Evo Hybrid Instant Camera will be available in black and gray color finish (only one style) for $349.95. A black case will also be available for an additional $49.99. The Instax Wide Brushed Metallics Instant Film Pack will be available for $24.99 per pack. The new film, camera, and camera case are expected to be available in February.

Image credits: Fujifilm