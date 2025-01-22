Panasonic Updates S5II, S5IIX, GH7, and G9II: Better Lumix Lab, Frame Markers, and More

Panasonic is updating four of its mirrorless cameras, including the full-frame Lumix S5II and S5IIX and the Micro Four Thirds GH7 and G9II. The new firmware promises to improve functionality and overall user experience. In many cases, the firmware updates add features that were introduced in the Lumix S9.

The firmware brings the S5II to version 3.2, while the S5IIX is upgraded to version 2.2. Lumix Lab app functionality is improved for both cameras, adding remote shooting, shutter control, direct image transfer, and wireless live streaming (only on the S5IIX).

The firmware update also improves the S5II and S5IIX’s phase-detection hybrid autofocus system by adding new subjects to the subject detection mode. Photographers can now select to detect airplanes and trains, along with specific parts of cars and motorcycles.

A new frame marker display option is available now, too, which allows users to display up to three different frame markers. The size and position of each can be adjusted, allowing content creators to plan shots various aspect ratios and compositions. Panasonic adds that this makes open gate recording even more useful.

New Hybrid Zoom and Crop Zoom features offer higher magnification without needing to change lenses. These are essentially digital zoom modes that promise to improve versatility.

Rounding out the S5II and S5IIX improvements is MP4(Lite) compatibility. This enables video recording in open gate with reduced data consumption without compromising overall resolution. It’s a smartphone-optimized recording format that is quicker and easier to share on social media.

As for Panasonic’s Micro Four Thirds cameras, the Lumix GH7 (version 1.3) and Lumix G9II (version 2.3) receive some of the same improvements as the full-frame S5II series cameras, including improved Lumix Lab functionality, the new frame markers, and MP4(Lite) recording.

The G9II also receives the Crop Zoom and new subject detection autofocus modes coming to the S5II and S5IIX. These are already available in the Lumix GH7.

All four cameras promise improved operational stability with the new firmware updates as well, which typically means that Panasonic has tracked down and squashed some bugs. It’s rare when a camera firmware update doesn’t promise better stability.

It’s also unusual when Panasonic makes firmware updates available on the same day as they are announced, but that’s the situation this time. All four firmware updates are available to download now for free from Panasonic’s Lumix Global Customer Support website.

Image credits: Panasonic. Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.