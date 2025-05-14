The Panasonic S5IIX Did Lose Some Features Earlier This Year but it Still Live Streams via RTMPS

The Panasonic S5IIX was updated to version 2.2 earlier this year, and there are some miscommunications surrounding what the update added, and more importantly, what it removed, including some live streaming functionality.

Panasonic announced the S5IIX firmware in January, alongside updates for the S5II (version 3.2), GH7, and G9 II. While the S5II and S5IIX share many features, only the latter model supports wireless live streaming.

The 2.2 firmware for the S5IIX adds things like enhanced subject detection for airplanes and trains, new frame marker display settings, Crop Zoom functionality, and more. It also adds improved compatibility with the Lumix Lab smartphone app, which includes remote shooting, wireless IP streaming, and image transfer features.

Version 2.2 also tweaks the S5IIX’s live streaming functionality. Due to what Panasonic describes as “security enhancements,” the S5IIX no longer supports wired LAN streaming over RTP or RTSP. Further, image transfer to PC via Wi-Fi has been removed in Europe, as has streaming via RTMP.

However, live streaming over RTMPS (Real-Time Messaging Protocol Secure) should remain available.

Despite this, a Reddit user posted on the Lumix subreddit that Panasonic is “lying about features” and that Panasonic Support confirmed that “all live streaming options have been removed” from the S5IIX and will not be added back thanks to firmware 2.2.

“If you care about live streaming at all on this camera, do not update to firmware 2.2, the website and patch note are lying when they say it still works with RTMPS,” the user writes.

They include screenshots of a conversation with Panasonic support online, which show a Panasonic support team member saying that RTMPS, alongside all other streaming functions, have been removed from the S5IIX due to “a change in European laws.” The support member continues saying, “This is not a Panasonic problem,” but rather an issue with the law.

So there are a few things to immediately consider, including that the Reddit poster is having issues starting a live stream on their S5IIX following the firmware 2.2 update, that Panasonic said RTMPS streaming would still work everywhere, and that the customer service representative is saying things that do not align with Panasonic’s broader communications.

PetaPixel contacted Panasonic directly to learn more.

“Live stream with S5IIX via RTMPS protocol continues to be available,” a Panasonic spokesperson told PetaPixel. “This was a misunderstanding from customer service.”

When asked to confirm that RTMPS remains available in all regions, including Europe, Panasonic said yes, it is.

It is unclear precisely what’s happening with the Redditor’s S5IIX when using RTMPS to perform live streaming, but any issues are not because Panasonic has purposefully removed the feature from the camera. The company is clear: live streaming via RTMPS on the S5IIX has not been removed in any region.

