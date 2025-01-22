Canon RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM Is Affordable and Compact

A close-up of a Canon camera lens with a sleek black design. The lens features control switches and markings for 17-28mm focal lengths. The glass element is visible, showcasing its reflective surface.

Canon’s new RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM lens for full-frame Canon EOS R-series mirrorless cameras expands the company’s compact and affordable f/2.8 zoom series.

Joining the lightweight RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM announced last September, the new ultra-wide RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM offers photographers and hybrid creators a fast constant f/2.8 aperture and wide-angle field of view in a small and portable package.

The RF 16-28mm f/2.8 tips the scales at a relatively featherweight 445 grams (15.7 ounces) and is just 91 millimeters (3.6 inches) long when in its retracted position. Compare this to the RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS, which weighs 840 grams (1.9 pounds) and is 127 millimeters (five inches) long, and the RF 16-28mm f/2.8 seems downright tiny.

A Canon 16-28 mm camera lens with a sleek black design, featuring zoom and focus rings. The lens has a labeled control ring and markings for focal lengths ranging from 16 to 28 mm. The Canon logo is visible near the top.
Canon RF 16-28mm IS STM

There is also the price factor, as the RF 16-28mm f/2.8, like its RF 28-70mm f/2.8 sibling, aims to offer a much more affordable option for photographers than Canon’s superb pro-level L-series glass. The RF 16-28mm f/2.8 is $1,149, $50 more than the RF 28-70mm f/2.8 but still $1,250 less expensive than the RF 15-35mm f/2.8.

Granted, users do give up a bit when opting for the cheaper RF 16-28mm f/2.8, including focal length at both the wide and long ends of the lens. Plus, L glass is built to the highest possible standards. That said, Canon promises strong image quality from its new zoom lens. The RF 16-28mm f/2.8 has 16 elements in 13 groups, including two aspherical lenses and four UD lenses.

Canon argues that its RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens is for those who demand the ultimate performance, while the RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM is for users who want rich bokeh, portability, and something more budget-friendly.

Canon also has the RF 15-30mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF 16-35mm f/4 L IS USM lenses in its RF system, so there is no shortage of wide-angle zoom options for Canon EOS R users. There is something for everyone at this point.

A Canon EOS R6 Mark II camera with a black body and a 16-28mm lens attached, angled to the left. The camera features prominent branding and dial controls on its top surface.
Canon R6 Mark II with the RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM

Between the RF 16-28mm f/2.8 and RF 28-70mm f/2.8, photographers can now cover 16mm to 70mm at an f/2.8 aperture for around $2,250. The two lenses weigh 940 grams (33 ounces), which is only 40 grams heavier than the Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens. The RF 16-28mm and 28-70mm combo is also $150 cheaper than the 24-70mm f/2.8 lens.

Regarding autofocus, the lens features Canon’s stepper motor technology, which promises reasonably quick and quiet focusing performance. The lens can focus as close as 0.2 meters at its 28mm focal length, delivering a maximum magnification of 0.26x.

The RF 16-28mm f/2.8 supports focus breathing correction in-camera, which, based on sample footage, will be wise to enable. Speaking of optical corrections, the lens should also be used alongside Canon’s digital lens corrections. Without them, the lens will exhibit a severe vignette, especially at 16mm.

A black Canon camera lens with a silver focus ring, marked with focal lengths from 16 to 28mm. The lens features control and lock switches on the side, displaying "Canon 16-28" on the body.
The RF 16-28mm f/2.8 is not an internally-zooming lens, meaning that it extends during use.

Optical image stabilization provides up to 5.5 stops of shake correction in the center of the frame. However, the lens also works with coordinate I.S. with compatible IBIS-equipped cameras, which can improve stabilization to up to eight stops.

The zoom lens is dust- and drip-proof, although not to the same degrees as an L lens. Like all Canon’s non-L RF lenses, the RF 16-28mm f/2.8 does not ship with a lens hood. Instead, it is an optional add-on purchase.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM has a suggested retail price of $1,149 and will begin shipping on February 11.

Image credits: Canon

