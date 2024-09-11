Canon’s New Lightweight RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM Lens Costs $1,099

Canon announced a new standard zoom lens for full-frame EOS R System cameras, the RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM. The compact lens aims to be a compelling and affordable step-up option for photographers and videographers.

The Canon RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM promises better performance than a typical kit lens without breaking the bank. To achieve the constant f/2.8 aperture across the zoom range, Canon had to do what other companies have done with their similar lenses and increase the focal length at the wide end. So while photographers won’t be able to shoot at 24mm like they can with Canon’s RF 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, they can save money and reduce the weight of their kit.

The new RF 28-70mm f/2.8 is priced at $1,099, while the RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM is $2,399. As for size and weight, the RF 28-70mm weighs 495 grams (1.1 pounds) and is 92.2 millimeters (3.6 inches) long when retracted. The lens increases in length up to 138.9 millimeters (5.5 inches) at 70mm. On the other hand, the RF 24-70mm f/2.8 weighs 900 grams (two pounds) and is 154 millimeters (6.1 inches) long. The lenses all differ dramatically in terms of diameter, with the 28-70mm using 67mm filters and the 24-70mm using wide 82mm ones.

Differences carry through to the optical design, too. While the L-series 24-70mm has 21 elements across 15 groups, the RF 28-70mm has 15 elements in 12 groups, including two UD lenses and two aspherical lenses.

As for autofocus, the RF 28-70mm f/2.8 lens relies on a leadscrew type STM, promising swift and quiet autofocus performance. Canon also notes that the lens has minimal focus breathing, which is good news for video users. The lens can focus as close as 0.24 meters (9.4 inches) at 28mm when using manual focus and 0.27 meters (10.6 inches) with autofocus. However, the best max magnification is at 70mm (0.24x). The RF 24-70mm f/2.8 lens offers 0.3x max magnification.

Despite its lightweight design, the RF 28-70mm lens incorporates optical image stabilization, which delivers up to 5.5 stops of shake correction using the IS itself and 7.5 stops when used on a camera that supports coordinated IBIS plus optical IS. The lens also promises weather sealing in line with Canon’s red-ringed L lenses despite not being part of that series.

The RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM is also framed as an alternative to the RF 24-105mm f/4, which is priced similarly at $1,299 but has a slower maximum aperture. While the 24-105mm has more reach, Canon says some customers prefer a faster f/2.8 aperture, even if they lose on the long end. With the RF 28-70mm f/2.8 in the mix, an f/2.8 zoom doesn’t need to cost Canon users $2,300.

Pricing and Availability

The new Canon RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM lens will ship later this month with a suggested retail price of $1,099. It is available to order now.

Image credits: Canon