OnePlus 13 Review: This Smartphone Is the Total Package

In North America, the number 13 is hardly lucky, but the OnePlus 13 may be the one that finally pays off for the brand. Coming off a solid predecessor in the OnePlus 12, the 13 takes several parallel steps in the right direction to make it a serious contender for one of the best of 2025.

That’s a big deal for OnePlus, which is trying its darndest to get some recognition from the masses on this side of the world. It was already undercutting Apple, Samsung, and Google on flagship pricing, so the only thing left was to put together a compelling package that feels different. After pushing closer each year, this appears to be it.

OnePlus embraces MagSafe and has opened a lifeline for sharing content and files with iPhone users. It also doubles down on camera performance by taking strides rather than baby steps to reach a new level of consistency.

Design and Build

I touch on some of these details in my previous hands-on, but there are more details to note. First, the Midnight Ocean variant is a head-turner. I liked it from the start, but the more others see it, the more appealing the vegan leather back is. Especially since the other two Arctic Dawn and Black Eclipse variants have Gorilla Glass 7i backs instead. Arguably even more appealing are the new MagSafe cases, which I’ll touch on further down.

With a flatter 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz display protected by Ceramic Guard glass and support for touch with gloves on, OnePlus tries to make the 13 feel accessible. Glove mode has limits, however. The more porous the material, the easier it gets, so rubber, wool, cotton, and leather presumably work, but not if the fabric is more than five millimeters thick. I confirmed this with OnePlus, explaining why one pair of gloves worked better than another.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, starting at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Configurations go all the way up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB.

Then there’s the brand’s bread and butter: battery life. OnePlus includes its 6000mAh “NanoStack” battery with an 80W charger that does indeed fully charge the phone in just 36 minutes. In one case, I realized I had forgotten to charge before heading out, so plugged the 13 into the charger and went from 22% to 70% in roughly 10-15 minutes. Wireless charging speeds are also excellent when you have the right gear, like the AirVooc Magnetic Charger.

All of this comes in a body that’s more ruggedized than ever. For a company that used to eschew IP ratings, it earns two — IP68 and IP69 — for the OnePlus 13. It can survive a cycle in a dishwasher and get through a washing machine unscathed, though you probably don’t need to see that for yourself.

Camera Features

OnePlus didn’t overhaul the entire rear camera array, but it made some key changes. What largely stays the same is the main camera’s 50-megapixel (23mm equivalent) Sony LYT-808 1/1.4-inch image sensor with f/1.6 aperture as a carryover from the OnePlus 12 and Open. Images are pixel binned at 12.5-megapixels except for Hi-Res mode, which lets you capture full-res JPEGs. Yet again, OnePlus still doesn’t enable full-res RAW capture in Master mode. I bring it up to OnePlus every year and haven’t heard a reasonable excuse for leaving it out.

The bigger change comes in the 50-megapixel telephoto lens courtesy of a Sony LYT-600 Type 1/1.95-inch image sensor and f/2.6 aperture. The 3x optical zoom (73mm equivalent) is based on what OnePlus calls a “triprism lens,” a lighter and thinner periscope using three prisms. It’s also a contributing factor to the phone’s smaller camera bump.

The 50-megapixel ultra-wide also sports a new image sensor in the Samsung Isocell JN5 with f/2.0 aperture. It’s a 15mm equivalent with a 120-degree field of view, and while it has the same phase-detection autofocus as the other two lenses, there is no optical image stabilization.

The 32-megapixel front camera retains the same Sony IMX615 image sensor with f/2.4 aperture, fixed focus, and electronic image stabilization.

OnePlus’ collaboration with Hasselblad continues in much the same way when it comes to color reproduction and the array of filters available. The ALC coating IR filter also covers the rear camera module, keeping something that worked well with the OnePlus 12.

Software Tweaks

OnePlus is going after movement and action photography with the 13, playing it up with a few software features. First is a “Dual Exposure Algorithm” that takes short and long exposure simultaneously, merging them together for sharper results. The idea is to use the longer exposure to ward off the noise and grain typically associated with the higher ISOs necessary to freeze action with shorter exposures.

This algorithm also ostensibly helps shooting in bursts because it captures dual exposures rather than using a single-frame approach. You don’t notice this happening when you look at the screen, but it’s all in real-time.

You generally see this come to fruition through the Action mode embedded in the regular Photo mode. It’s not new, but these background processes significantly change how sharp and clean the final result is, especially when battling lower-light situations or fast movement.

Another interesting addition is Share with iPhone, a feature that brings AirDrop-style sharing to the OnePlus 13. The one catch to making it work is iPhone users need to download an app called O+Connect. Once that’s done, the two devices can easily share images or transfer files between them. It’s one of the best cross-platform implementations I’ve seen, and for friends and family on iPhones, it should be easy enough to convince them to keep the app handy. It’s everyone else that won’t see the point. This is a good step, though, and I hope it becomes a trend in breaking down barriers between iOS and Android users.

AI Editing Suite

OnePlus is later to this than other brands. The key is whether AI-driven editing features actually do any good. In this case, the suite of AI Detail Boost, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Eraser are all cloud-based. No connectivity means no access.

They are a mixed bag, with Reflection Eraser arguably the most impactful. I was impressed at how well it worked on some of the photos I captured at the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, but I also noticed the weaknesses. The AI does a solid job removing more translucent reflections, yet struggles mightily with those that aren’t. The richer or more opaque the reflection, the less it does to remove it. To my eyes, the AI is tricked into thinking it’s supposed to be part of what’s behind the glass, like how my white shoes and the white text from a nearby exhibit stayed right in place.

AI Detail Boost is supposed to enhance clarity, but even to do so, it first removes the ProXDR HDR from the image and then tries to amplify sharpness and detail. I often saw middling results trying it, and saving the resulting image as a copy means you sometimes get a poorer version despite the same resolution.

AI Eraser is competent so long as the background isn’t too fussy. The AI needs surrounding pixels to reference to fill the gaps in removing people or objects, which sometimes leads to amusing results in a busy setting. OnePlus has plenty of catching up to do against Google for this sort of thing; at least you have Magic Eraser as an option in Google Photos when you want an alternative. It’s the same with Unblur if OnePlus’ take on that isn’t doing the job.

Image Quality

Main Camera

The main camera gives you both 23mm and 48mm (2x zoom) focal lengths to shoot with, and they each do a solid job. To make things interesting, OnePlus adds Stage, Silhouette, and Fireworks preset “smart scenes” to the mix. They work across the rear array, designed to optimize image capture for relevant situations. Stage is probably the most common because it can apply to any performance or presentation. The Camera app will suggest any of the three if it detects a scene that aligns with them.

Action mode stood out for me with OnePlus’ previous flagship, and the OnePlus 13 is noticeably better. Wisely, it lets you switch between lenses on the fly rather than forcing you to choose from select focal lengths or leave out the telephoto lens. All focal lengths are available anytime, greatly expanding the opportunity to capture action shots.

OnePlus may be on to something with its Dual Exposure Algorithm, which is based on the fluctuating ISO metrics I saw when reviewing metadata. In lower-light conditions, some shots were at 800, others higher at 3200. The determining factor was exposure, which was unusually high by default until a recent software update. I routinely had to lower it in all conditions to keep it from blowing out highlights. It’s less of a problem for most shots since that update, but it’s always something to consider, no matter the subject.

While it is the same sensor as before, photos look good in a variety of settings, including night and low-light shots that don’t look as processed. Dynamic range is solid as well. Hasselblad’s influence is evident here.

Telephoto

This lens makes the biggest difference compared to previous models. The 3x optical zoom may seem short compared to others, but it produces excellent results in most cases. Even when you use the 6x hybrid to go to a 146mm equivalent, good shots aren’t an anomaly. The Vivo X200 Pro has the best telephoto, but the OnePlus 13 is probably the most improved.

It’s adaptable enough to do well for both static and action shots. Plus, it’s a marked improvement from 10x-30x compared to any OnePlus device I’ve tested thus far. The tighter aperture also helps when capturing anything with exposed light, but there’s still work to be done. An example is the fire performer photo, where the dynamic range fails on the fire itself and leads to clipping.

The next stage in this evolution may require OnePlus and Hasselblad to figure out ways to increase dynamic range in a moving scene. It likely would’ve darkened everything else if I focused on the fire instead of the performer. Subject tracking is also much easier on a person than the item they’re spinning or waving around. Despite these reservations, there’s serious potential here, if only because OnePlus is paying attention to an aspect of mobile photography bigger players often ignore.

Ultra-Wide

Swapping out image sensors for the ultra-wide proves to be a wise decision in that it injects some life into what had become a listless hanger-on for the last two generations. Edge detail is better this time, and with autofocus working well, there’s solid flexibility that I felt lacking before. If this was the weak link in the past, it no longer feels that way, especially at 50-megapixels and better output, including the option to shoot at full-res.

RAW and Hi-Res

Hi-Res mode remains the primary way to take any photo at the full 50 megapixels for any of the three rear cameras. For RAW in Master mode, you’re still limited to 12.5-megapixel pixel binned images. OnePlus needs to rectify this discrepancy, especially when 256GB is the base storage. No doubt, full-res RAWs are huge files, but if you present your flagship as a serious contender for mobile photographers, it’s one thing that can make a big difference.

On the bright side, good tools remain available. Focus peaking, histogram, interval shooting, level, and other preferences are back. Master is also the only mode that lets you decouple focus and metering when using manual settings. It’s a feature that OnePlus should consider applying to other modes, or at least add metering to manually help produce better dynamic range.

Video Features

Some still photo features trickle over to video, like Stage and Fireworks scenes, for example. You can record video in 8K at 30fps, 4K, 1080p, and 720p at 30 or 60fps. Only Movie mode lets you record at 24fps, and slow-motion clips remain relegated to the Slo-Mo video mode. Footage generally looks better, owing partly to the improved telephoto and ultra-wide cameras. Still, the limited manual controls mean you’re probably better off using a third-party app if you want a wider gamut.

Earning a Top Spot

OxygenOS 15 is arguably the best Android overlay outside of stock Android on Pixel phones. It’s clean, refined, customizable, and feels intuitive. That’s been the case for some time, but many don’t know it. Could the OnePlus 13 change that? The company has a big marketing task ahead when carriers aren’t helping to spread the word. It also doesn’t help that Samsung and Google can point to their respective seven years of OS and security updates when OnePlus offers only four and six years, respectively.

OnePlus still runs one of the more generous trade-in programs to knock down the $900 starting price. Starting prices already undercut Apple, Samsung, and Google for the storage it offers. If you trade something in, you can at least knock it down by another $100 if you buy the 13 directly from OnePlus. The phone works with all major carriers in the U.S. and Canada. The only catch I’ve noticed so far is carriers might block Wi-Fi calling because they don’t carry OnePlus devices.

Making this choice isn’t without trade-offs, but it’s hard to look past all the positive strides that OnePlus has taken with its latest flagship. Excellent hardware, superb software, and its most well-rounded camera to date combine for a solid experience. Adding excellent battery life and MagSafe support for its cases opens up a whole new world of accessories for taking photos and producing content. I’m especially fond of the Wood Grain Magnetic case made of recycled wood grain, though I expect others to follow.

Are There Alternatives?

As good as the OnePlus 12 was over the 11, the OnePlus 13 feels like a more significant step forward. Off the bat, competitors like the Google Pixel 9 Pro stand out, though you pay more for the same level of memory and storage. If done right, Samsung is set to release the Galaxy S25 lineup, which could present a major challenge.

If you’re looking elsewhere, the Vivo X200 Pro has an outstanding telephoto lens that goes with one of the best overall camera packages on any phone to date. The Honor Magic 7 Pro is not to be taken lightly, either, as it packs a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens to go with a unique toolset for its cameras. While due to be replaced soon, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is still among the best camera phones you can find.

iOS users will naturally look to the iPhone, but Apple’s flagship Pro series continues to cede ground, only most of that is to the overseas brands users in North America don’t see. OnePlus proves it’s on par with the best among the current slate of flagships.

Should You Buy It?

Yes, because OnePlus makes meaningful improvements in various forms. It’s the most complete flagship phone OnePlus has made in years, if not ever. After inching closer recently, the OnePlus 13 feels like a total package.