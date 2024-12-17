OnePlus Teases 13 Series Smartphone, Likely to Be a Great Choice for Photographers

The OnePlus 13 Series smartphones will be officially unveiled on January 7 at 10:30 AM EST (7:30 AM PST), coinciding with the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

OnePlus has begun teasing features of its upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone, including colorways, weather resistance, processor, and bright displays. The slim, sleek device will come in Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean, with the latter option being the clear premium choice. The Midnight Ocean option features a rich blue micro-fiber vegan leather covering, promising exceptional durability and comfort. The black and white options instead ship with glass backs. OnePlus notes that the Midnight Ocean OnePlus 13 is its first device to ship with micro-fiber vegan leather.

Regarding durability, the OnePlus 13 is the company’s first device to feature IP68 and IP69 ratings. While IP68 is more than sufficient for everyday situations, including the phone being immersed in water, IP69 means it can also withstand high-pressure liquids and steam cleaning. It also means the device is entirely dust-tight.

The OnePlus 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform and will run with the newly released OxygenOS 15. This new operating system features advanced AI across numerous areas of the device, including search, photography, and productivity.

Speaking of photography, while OnePlus has not detailed the OnePlus 13’s full suite of camera features, the company has shown off the rear camera array. Like other recent OnePlus smartphones, the 13 will feature Hasselblad imaging technology, as evidenced by the Hasselblad logo flanking the camera cutout.

Given that OnePlus is clearly calling its upcoming smartphones the “13 Series,” it is a very safe bet that there will be at least one other model aside from the OnePlus 13. In the case of the OnePlus 12 series, there was the standard OnePlus 12, a great smartphone for photographers, plus a more affordable OnePlus 12R.

In China, where the OnePlus 13 Series is already available, the same pattern persisted in this generation. However, it is worth noting that companies sometimes employ different product strategies across various markets.

In any event, OnePlus fans won’t need to wait long to learn more about the OnePlus 13 Series. PetaPixel will share more news as soon as it is available, as OnePlus routinely makes excellent phones for mobile photographers, including the best foldable for photographers, the OnePlus Open.

Image credits: OnePlus