OnePlus 13 Hands-On: A More Complete Smartphone With Even Better Photo Features

The OnePlus 13 got its reveal, but perhaps even more revealing is how much the company is trying to make its flagship more accessible. To do it, it’s embracing MagSafe (albeit only with its phone cases) and including a software feature in OxygenOS to enable sharing with iPhone users. Even faster wired and wireless charging, plus a demonstration of heavy water resistance involving a dishwasher. All that is on top of a focus on improving action photography.

A comprehensive review of the OnePlus 13 is coming, but first impressions include some standouts. It’s also worth mentioning the mid-range OnePlus 13R also launches at the same time, and it benefits from some of the same upgrades its flagship brethren have. Since I’ll be covering that one separately later, I’m honing in on the 13 here.

Finally Going Flat

It would be presumptuous of me to think OnePlus (finally) went with a flat screen this time after suggesting it for years, but here we are, in any case. Gone are the curved edges of past models, adding yet another brand that’s ushering out a fad that (at least to me) served little practical purpose. You could argue there are slight edges along the entire panel, but it is decidedly flatter than previous models.

From the start, it helps with the ergonomics of taking photos in either portrait or landscape orientation. It also just feels better in hand no matter what you’re doing. The company is claiming it as the world’s first phone with DisplayMate A++ certification, along with TÜV Rheinland Eye Care 4.0 certification to reduce blue light from the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display.

OnePlus even adds a Glove mode to better interface with the touchscreen while wearing gloves. Then there’s Aqua Touch 2.0 to “sense touches through oily residue or sheepskin and woolen gloves”. I tried it, and it’s true, though I can’t be sure if this applies to all fabrics and textiles. I managed to do it with winter gloves but my leather ones didn’t seem to work as well.

OnePlus manages to cram one of its “NanoStack” 6000mAh batteries into the device with an 80W charger (100W in other markets) capable of fully recharging the phone in just 36 minutes.

OxygenOS 15 was already rolled out for the current OnePlus phones in November 2024, so the OnePlus 13 and 13R both launched with it pre-installed. Unfortunately, the company will fail to match the likes of Samsung and Google by offering only four years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates. Its rivals offer seven years for each, so the OnePlus 13 comes out at a disadvantage.

Magnetic Field

The phone itself doesn’t have a magnet in the back plate, but OnePlus cases will increasingly include it, enabling you to use both its newest accessories as well as third-party MagSafe gear. One of the niftier OnePlus gizmos is the AirVooc 50W Magnetic Charger that can charge the phone wirelessly and help cool it with the built-in fan. It’s not terribly loud, and its cooling effect won’t make a dramatic difference, but OnePlus sees it as a way to free up the device for gaming or watching content and cool it down a little all at once.

It’s unclear what else OnePlus has in store for this magnetic approach, but this route opens the gates for the countless accessories already in the market. That includes the growing number of mobile photography and videography items supporting MagSafe in some form.

MagSafe-enabled cases for OnePlus aren’t entirely new. Various overseas third-party brands sell them on Amazon and other e-commerce sites, except this marks a shift in direction now that OnePlus is committing to making its own.

Ruggedly Refined

What’s interesting is the dichotomy between the phone’s refined look and its seemingly rugged chops. This is the only phone I’ve heard of that has both IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. To prove it, OnePlus reps put the 13 in a small dishwasher that drenched it in water for a cycle. I didn’t see any detergent pouring in, but they assured me it wouldn’t brick the device. Color me a little skeptical, given how soap suds work, but I’d rather not find out with my review unit.

Despite the higher rating, the same water resistance principles apply. Saltwater is a no-go, as it is for any other phone. Water pressure also matters. I’m not entirely convinced the phone would come away unscathed if placed in a dishwasher right under one of the pressurized water valves. OnePlus even mentioned washing machines (much like Honor has before), though clanging the 13 around feels like an unnecessary test.

Theatrics aside, this is an objectively attractive device. The Midnight Ocean variant has a microfiber vegan leather finish that I haven’t quite felt or seen before. It’s elegant, and the color looks like the right complement to it. The Arctic Dawn and Black Eclipse variants don’t use the same finish, going with a glass coating instead.

Cameras and AI Features

Like just about everyone else these days, OnePlus will embrace AI in its photo editing suite as part of a broader feature set that includes other integrations, like Circle to Search, among others. Tools like AI Unblur, AI Detail Boost, and AI Reflection Eraser promise to make a little magic with photos, though I’ll reserve judgment until I’ve thoroughly tested them.

There are nuances, like how all those AI editing tools are cloud-based, so they won’t work unless you have a data connection. Additionally, there are elements in a photo that could trip up the AI. For example, removing a reflection in a photo shot during the day will yield better results than in low light.

The camera also has a nasty habit of pushing exposure a little too high once you tap to focus. Dynamic range isn’t bad once you snap the photo, but OnePlus should consider dialing it back nonetheless.

Despite that, there’s plenty to work with, including special emphasis on movement via the Action mode. It’s within the regular Photo mode and uses an algorithmic cocktail to better freeze action. Without a variable aperture, the challenge (for any phone camera) is to freeze an active scene while warding off the inevitable noise from an ISO boost. There are promising signs here, though I’ll dive into them deeper in the upcoming full review.

In the meantime, there are more details on specs and features for the OnePlus 13 series, including information on the OnePlus 13R, in PetaPixel‘s news coverage.