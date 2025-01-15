New Honor Magic 7 Pro Phone Has a 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera

The Honor Magic 7 Pro smartphone arrives today in Europe, sporting Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset and a novel 200-megapixel 3x periscopic telephoto camera.

The Honor Magic 7 Pro arrived in China late last year but made its international debut today in the United Kingdom and numerous European countries. However, like other Honor devices, a United States launch remains unlikely, not that Americans cannot track the phone down through unofficial sources. PetaPixel readers will be familiar with Honor smartphones via previous reviews, including one for the Honor Magic 6 Pro, which Ted Kritsonis called “a quality smartphone with a camera array built to make the case that it has the goods to be among the best.”

Like its predecessor, the Magic 7 Pro sports a fascinating camera system. The triple camera array has a 50-megapixel main camera with a variable f/1.4-2 aperture and Type 1/1.3 sensor. Alongside this primary imager, the phone has a 50-megapixel f/2 ultra-wide camera (12mm equivalent) with a Type 1/2.88 sensor. The most interesting camera of the bunch is the 200-megapixel 3x optical zoom periscopic telephoto camera. The 200-megapixel Type 1/1.4 sensor is paired with a 69mm f/2.6 equivalent lens and includes PDAF and optical image stabilization.

Honor is no stranger to throwing a bunch of pixels at its telephoto camera system. The Magic 6 Pro packed a punch too, albeit with a 180-megapixel Type 1/1.49 sensor and 2.5x lens.

With all those pixels at its disposal, the Honor Magic 7 Pro’s telephoto camera offers up to 100x digital zoom, which relies upon artificial intelligence (AI) for additional clarity. AI also finds its way into additional photo features, including through AI-enhanced portraits.

AI is everywhere in the Honor Magic 7 Pro, including within a new Deepfake Detection feature. This on-device tool uses AI to scour video calls for evidence of deepfake subterfuge. That’s right, Honor’s latest flagship phone claims that it can detect when the user is chatting with a fraud.

Other notable features include a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a swift 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision HDR support, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (which is also seen in the new OnePlus 13), 80-watt wireless charging, and gargantuan 6,600mAh battery. Honor says the big battery supports up to three days of runtime.

Pricing and Availability

The Honor Magic 7 Pro is available in the United Kingdom for £1,100 and in continental Europe for €1,300, which works out to nearly $1,340 at current exchange rates.

Image credits: Honor