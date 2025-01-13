Viltrox AF Adapter Brings All That E-Mount Glass to Nikon Z for Only $99

Viltrox’s new E to Z AF lens mount adapter enables photographers to use any Sony E-mount lens on their Nikon Z-series mirrorless cameras with full autofocus capabilities.

While Nikon has continuously expanded its offering of native Nikkor Z mount lenses, effective mount adapters are always a surefire way to ensure photographers never lack lens options, and no mirrorless lens system has more to offer than the Sony E-mount. Sony alone has nearly 80 E-mount lenses, and third-party offerings put the total well beyond 500, and those are just the ones available from B&H. This means that the new Viltrox E-Z AF Lens Mount Adapter significantly increases the lens options for Nikon shooters and expands the used lens market for those looking to save money.

Autofocus-equipped lens mount adapters have become increasingly common in the mirrorless age, and this is not even the first E-to-Z adapter to promise autofocus performance. The Fotodiox Pro Fusion launched in 2023 makes similar promises, albeit at a pretty steep price of $250. Megadap and Techart also offer E-to-Z AF lens mount adapters for about $250.

Viltrox hopes to differentiate itself in a crowded segment by undercutting the competition in terms of price. Viltrox makes the same promises as Fotodiox, Megadap, and Techart, albeit at a much lower cost of just $99.

Viltrox makes the same promises as the competition, saying that its adapter “enables fast and precise autofocus with Sony E mount lenses on Nikon Z cameras.” Further, the adapter supports camera-controlled and lens-controlled aperture adjustments, EXIF data transmission in image files, and optical image stabilization.

When discussing adapters like this, it is vital to note that autofocus speed and performance depend heavily upon the individual lens being adapted. While autofocus performance is generally consistent when using Sony lenses on Sony cameras, the situation can become much less reliable once the user starts adapting lenses across different mounts. Viltrox itself is a reputable company that makes great products, including the fantastic LAB 135mm f/1.8 lens E-mount lens, but autofocus lens adapters have long been a “your mileage may vary” situation for photographers. One thing is for sure, though, there are many E-mount lenses that may appeal to Nikon Z photographers.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox E-Z AF Lens Mount Adapter is available to purchase now for $99 directly through Viltrox.

Image credits: Viltrox