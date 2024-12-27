Pergear 12mm f/2 Mark II Lens Costs $169 and Weighs Half a Pound

A close-up photo of a black camera lens with various focal length numbers and markings on its barrel. The lens features a multi-coated, convex front element, reflecting colorful light. The background is a simple white gradient.

Pergear announced an upgraded version of its fast 12mm f/2 wide-angle prime lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras. The new manual focus lens is significantly lighter than its predecessor while still promising strong optical performance and good value.

Since the Pergear 12mm f/2 Mark II lens is designed for APS-C cameras, it is really equivalent to an 18mm lens on most APS-C cameras and slightly longer on specific models. With its 97-degree angle of view, the lens is well-suited to landscape, architecture, and even night sky images thanks to its fast f/2 aperture. Since the lens manually focuses, it is not optimal for any fast-paced action scenario. It could work for environmental portraits but is likely to struggle with candid scenarios.

Concerning the focusing, the lens can focus as close as 0.18 meters (7.1 inches), which is reasonably close. However, given the focal length, the maximum magnification, around 0.2 times, does not reach anywhere close to macro territory.

Image of a camera with two large lenses. Text highlights features: "Exquisite and Compact Design," "Only 230g," "Ideal Aperture," "Wide-Angle," "Clicked Aperture Design," and "Manual Focus." Red and white icons accompany each feature.

The lens includes a dozen elements arranged across nine groups, including two extra-low dispersion and a pair of aspherical elements. The lens promises good control over aberrations and distortions alongside sharp images from edge to edge.

As for its aperture, the lens has a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm and Pergear says it offers “pleasing bokeh.” The lens features a clicked aperture ring, so it may not work well for videographers, at least not ones hoping to change the aperture during active recording.

The lens primarily differs from its predecessor in terms of its materials and weight. The new Mark II version is built using an aluminum alloy, reducing its weight by 70 grams (2.5 ounces) and bringing the total weight down to a mere 230 grams (8.1 ounces). The lens is 63 millimeters (2.5 inches) long, and its maximum diameter is 65 millimeters (2.6 inches). There is no mention of a filter thread in the specifications and no apparent markings on the lens, so the jury is out on whether the lens accepts filters. There appear to be threads, and given the lens’ max diameter, a 62mm thread is the most likely option if the lens accepts filters.

Sample Images

Aerial view of a vibrant city interchange at night, featuring multiple layers of winding roads and bridges. The long exposure captures the bright, colorful streaks of moving traffic lights, against a backdrop of a lit-up cityscape under a twilight sky.

A vibrant cityscape at dusk, featuring tall, illuminated skyscrapers under a colorful sky. Bright streaks of light from traffic highlight a busy road leading towards the skyline, while the horizon glows with hues of orange and purple.

Cityscape at dusk with illuminated skyscrapers and a canal lined with buildings. The sky is a gradient of blue and pink, and the skyscrapers feature digital displays. Trees surround the waterway, adding to the urban landscape's tranquility.

Woman in a stylish black outfit stands confidently on a city street, surrounded by tall skyscrapers under a clear sky.

A nighttime cityscape featuring a brightly lit, ornate building with a spire in the foreground. Surrounding it are modern skyscrapers and a street with light trails from moving vehicles, indicating vibrant city life.

A person in a long black dress and boots walks confidently across a crosswalk in an urban setting, surrounded by tall skyscrapers and city traffic under a clear sky.

A vibrant cityscape at dusk showcasing a complex network of highways with bright streaks of car lights. Tall buildings surround the dynamic intersection, and the sky features a gradient of deep blue to pink as day transitions to night.

Night view of a vibrant city skyline with illuminated skyscrapers reflecting on a river. The sky is clear and deep blue, and the city lights create colorful reflections in the water. Boats are docked along the riverbanks.

Pricing and Availability

The Pergear 12mm f/2 II lens is available to purchase now for $169. The lens is available for Canon RF, Fujifilm X, Micro Four Thirds (the lens is equivalent to 24mm thanks to the two times crop factor of this format), Nikon Z, and Sony E.

