Pergear 12mm f/2 Mark II Lens Costs $169 and Weighs Half a Pound

Pergear announced an upgraded version of its fast 12mm f/2 wide-angle prime lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras. The new manual focus lens is significantly lighter than its predecessor while still promising strong optical performance and good value.

Since the Pergear 12mm f/2 Mark II lens is designed for APS-C cameras, it is really equivalent to an 18mm lens on most APS-C cameras and slightly longer on specific models. With its 97-degree angle of view, the lens is well-suited to landscape, architecture, and even night sky images thanks to its fast f/2 aperture. Since the lens manually focuses, it is not optimal for any fast-paced action scenario. It could work for environmental portraits but is likely to struggle with candid scenarios.

Concerning the focusing, the lens can focus as close as 0.18 meters (7.1 inches), which is reasonably close. However, given the focal length, the maximum magnification, around 0.2 times, does not reach anywhere close to macro territory.

The lens includes a dozen elements arranged across nine groups, including two extra-low dispersion and a pair of aspherical elements. The lens promises good control over aberrations and distortions alongside sharp images from edge to edge.

As for its aperture, the lens has a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm and Pergear says it offers “pleasing bokeh.” The lens features a clicked aperture ring, so it may not work well for videographers, at least not ones hoping to change the aperture during active recording.

The lens primarily differs from its predecessor in terms of its materials and weight. The new Mark II version is built using an aluminum alloy, reducing its weight by 70 grams (2.5 ounces) and bringing the total weight down to a mere 230 grams (8.1 ounces). The lens is 63 millimeters (2.5 inches) long, and its maximum diameter is 65 millimeters (2.6 inches). There is no mention of a filter thread in the specifications and no apparent markings on the lens, so the jury is out on whether the lens accepts filters. There appear to be threads, and given the lens’ max diameter, a 62mm thread is the most likely option if the lens accepts filters.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Pergear 12mm f/2 II lens is available to purchase now for $169. The lens is available for Canon RF, Fujifilm X, Micro Four Thirds (the lens is equivalent to 24mm thanks to the two times crop factor of this format), Nikon Z, and Sony E.

Image credits: Pergear